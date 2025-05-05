Trump Is Reviewing Jon Voight’s Proposal to ‘Bring More Productions Back to America’ After Weekend Mar-a-Lago Meeting

President Trump is reviewing Special Ambassador Jon Voight’s proposal to “bring more productions back to America” after meeting with the actor and his producing partner Steven Paul which took place at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend.

The proposed plan includes federal incentives for production and post-production, the establishment of co-production treaties with foreign countries, as well as infrastructure subsidies for theater owners, job training, and other changes to the tax code. The plan also calls for the use for tariffs in “certain limited circumstances.”

“The president loves the entertainment business and this country, and he will help us make Hollywood great again,” the actor says.

The White House on Monday said “no final decisions” have been made on hitting foreign films with a 100% tariff, according to a statement shared with TheWrap. The update came just one day after President Trump said he would impose the stiff tariff to help save a “dying” entertainment industry.

“Although no final decisions on foreign film tariffs have been made, the administration is exploring all options to deliver on President Trump’s directive to safeguard our country’s national and economic security while Making Hollywood Great Again,” White House spokesman Kush Desai said.

Desai’s statement came less than 24 hours after the president said he will impose a 100% tariff on “any and all” films made outside the United States.