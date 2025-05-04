Donald Trump Vows 100% Tariff on All Movies Made Outside the U.S.: ‘A National Security Threat’

Donald Trump on Sunday said he is imposing a 100% tariff on “any and all” films made outside the United States.

“The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death. Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States,” the president wrote on Truth Social Sunday.

“Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated. This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda! Therefore, I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands. WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) did not immediately answer TheWrap’s request for comment.

The post follows a report from Deadline that Trump’s Hollywood Ambassador Jon Voight is taking steps to reform the entertainment industry. Voight, who was named to the post alongside Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone in January, has reportedly taken meetings “with union reps and studio executives to understand the issues plaguing domestic production.”

Gibson and Stallone are not believed to be involved in those conversations.

“It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California,” he wrote on Truth Social at the time. “They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK — BIGGER, BETTER AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!”

“These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest,” Trump continued. “It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!”

