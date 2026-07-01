JB Pritzker Takes Aim at Trump’s Health, Claims the President Is ‘Continually Suffering From Dementia’

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker reiterated his theory that Donald Trump is “suffering from dementia,” claiming the president is a different man than he was 10 years ago.

The notable Democrat made the claim about Trump’s health during a Tuesday appearance on CNN’s “The Source,” where he told host Kaitlan Collins that he genuinely believed the president was struggling with cognitive decline.

“Look, the man is continually suffering from dementia,” Pritzker said in response to Trump calling Democratic Socialist candidates “the greatest threat to the country.” “I don’t think he really understands what he’s saying. The truth is that … I mean, this is a man who has threatened to jail the mayor of Chicago, the governor of Illinois, he regularly threatens to go after people. And, indeed, has used the Department of Justice to go after people.”

As Pritzker went on, he theorized that Trump has “concepts in his head,” which he tends to blurt out “without really thinking.”

Later on, Pritzker was asked by Collins if he “really” thought Trump had dementia. To which he replied, “I do. Look at any of the videos from 2015 or 2016 and look at how he responded to questions and look at how he was at press conferences and then you fast forward and look at him now. I really think that there’s something genuinely wrong with him.”

Though Pritzker clarified that he is not a doctor and doesn’t have the authority to diagnose anyone, he called out “the way [Trump] puts words and sentences together … They are almost divergent in the same sentences.”

A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. Watch the governor’s comments below.

This is not the first time Pritzker has publicly questioned Trump’s cognitive health. Back in May, the governor made a similar statement in a Politico interview, noting, “I think the man has dementia … I don’t really understand how it works up there for him.”

He then claimed that Trump’s cognitive issues were “much more pronounced” in his second term, adding, “And, from day one, during the campaign, I think I felt that.”

Trump has repeatedly denied allegations of health struggles and cognitive decline. In fact, the president’s most recent physical defended him to be in “in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function.”