Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov Says Trump Allies Battle Birthright Citizenship Because ‘They Don’t Like People From Other Places’

“Raging Moderates” co-hosts Jessica Tarlov and Scott Galloway praised the Supreme Court for upholding birthright citizenship on Tuesday’s episode — despite President Donald Trump’s best efforts to take it away.

The Supreme Court struck down Trump’s executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship, the guarantee of citizenship to anyone born in the United States. The Trump v. Barbara decision written by Chief Justice John Roberts showed that the justices agreed with the challengers, that Trump’s order cannot be reconciled with the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

Galloway argued that immigrants, who take the risk to move their family to the United States and start a new life here, are the kinds of American Dreamers the country should want.

“I think someone who takes a risk and comes over here and drops a baby. I think that’s probably the kind of DNA we want in America,” Galloway said. “I would just like to see an argument on why this is worth going back on.”

Fox News commentator Tarlov teased that the Trump administration may have other motives for wanting to keep immigrants, particularly ones that cross the Southern border, out of the country.

“Well because they don’t like people from other places,” Tarlov quipped. “I think that’s why.”

Tarlov noted that this ruling was predicted, but she wondered how the Trump administration will deal with it moving forward, implying that they still may try to prevent birthright citizenship in other ways.

“This thesis that the right is putting out there that there are tons of people streaming across the border, they’re only here for half an hour, they drop a baby here and suddenly voila you have an American citizen and by extension an American family,” she said.

“It is a draw I’m sure for some, but it doesn’t change the Constitution,” she added. “Or the fact, more importantly, that immigrants are such an incredible boon to the country economically and culturally in a lot of ways.”

Galloway pointed out that if Trump’s executive order was upheld that about a quarter of a million babies a year would have lost U.S. citizenship. He was curious what the outcomes would be if the executive order was upheld, if crime rates would go down and if the demand for migrant workers would go up.

“When you make citizenship about politics vs. geneology, the juice isn’t wortth the squeeze,” he said. “Consistent laws are really valuable for America and that is for 250 years we’ve generally made citizenship a legal question not a political one … Once citizenship becomes something that politicians can selectively redefine you’re introducing uncertainty into the most valuable, a key asset of America. That is an American passport.”

Watch the co-hosts debate the birthright citizenship ruling among others in the Tuesday episode of “Raging Moderates” above.