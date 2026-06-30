Conservative Pundits Crash Out Over Supreme Court Upholding Birthright Citizenship: ‘The Invasion Worked’

Conservative are not happy with the Supreme Court for upholding birthright citizenship.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court voted 5-4 to uphold birthright citizenship – saying that anyone born in the U.S., from legal or illegal parents, was considered a citizen – protected by the 14th Amendment and overruling President Donald Trump’s executive order signed on his first day in office. Naturally, conservative pundits did not take the news well.

“So we’ve got open voting season, mail-in ballots, no voter ID, no proof of citizenship, ballot harvesting, drop boxes AND birth right citizenship,” Tomi Lahren tweeted. “Well played, Democrats. The invasion worked. Meanwhile so-called republicans won’t pass the Save America Act and have backed off mass deportations because it looks ‘mean.’”

So we’ve got open voting season, mail-in ballots, no voter ID, no proof of citizenship, ballot harvesting, drop boxes AND birth right citizenship.



Well played, Democrats. The invasion worked.



Meanwhile so-called republicans won’t pass the Save America Act and have backed off… — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) June 30, 2026

Megyn Kelly ranted about the Supreme Court’s conservative judges being “squish conservatives” for both the birthright citizenship decision as well as their choice to continue allowing mail-in voting – where she went so far as to call Amy Coney Barrett a “turncoat” for voting with the majority.

“The 14th Amd was never intended to allow any non-citizen to confer citizenship on her child (& thereby skip the line) by delivering the baby here,” Kelly said. “This Court majority – esp the squish conservatives – all too afraid of being called ‘racist’ to find accordingly.”

The 14th Amd was never intended to allow any non-citizen to confer citizenship on her child (& thereby skip the line) by delivering the baby here. This Court majority – esp the squish conservatives – all too afraid of being called “racist” to find accordingly. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 30, 2026

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson learned about the citizenship vote while he was in the middle of a press conference. He seemed disheartened to say the least as he groaned following the reveal.

“Well, I need to read the opinion, okay. But obviously you could say that’s a textualist, literalist view,” Johnson said. “However, I do think that this has been grossly abused in recent years.”

Trump himself also took the news hard before quickly wondering if there was a way to bypass the whole process and take it legislation through Congress to get to the ends he wanted.

“The Supreme Court upheld Birthright Citizenship, which is too bad for our Country, but we can easily make it up in Congress through Legislation, with the support of the President, that has now been determined during this process,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “No long and unwieldy Constitutional Amendment is necessary! Congress should start TODAY to work on ending expensive and unfair to our Country, Birthright Citizenship. They will have my Complete and Total Support!”

But these were just a few of the conservative voices unhappy with the decision. Here are more:

Being a leftist in America means you fervently support birthright citizenship, but not necessarily birth. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 30, 2026

Well, that’s the worst case scenario on birthplace citizenship case. Apocalyptically and indefensibly bad. Very, very difficult to see where to go from here. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 30, 2026

If a woman gives birth at the Supreme Court, is her baby entitled to automatic status as a justice? pic.twitter.com/vBfvvYY6cc — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 30, 2026

It’s way past time for a constitutional amendment. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 30, 2026