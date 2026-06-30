Louis C.K. Is Back on Netflix. Still Think Cancel Culture Works? | Guest Column

Netflix is doing business again with Louis C.K.

Just weeks after his comeback headlining show at the Hollywood Bowl as part of its Netflix Is a Joke festival, the streamer launched the embattled comedian’s new stand-up special, “Ridiculous,” on Tuesday. If you were counting on “cancel culture” to be permanent, this would be a good moment to reconsider.

I’m not here to re-litigate one comedian’s choices or one company’s decision. I’m here to reflect on what this moment reveals about the system underneath — one that converts controversy into content, outrage into engagement and moral complexity into a retention calculation.

The word “cancellation” has always oversold the finality of what actually happens. What we typically get is a detour: accusation, backlash, corporate distancing, a period of exile and then a quiet return once the news cycle has burned through its next dozen outrages. The exile is real, but the permanence is not.

In the streaming era, even the exile has gotten shorter. Platforms don’t function as moral arbiters. They function as distribution systems that ask a different set of questions: Is there demand? Is the blowback manageable? Can we absorb the controversy without losing more subscribers than we gain? When the answer to all three is yes, the booking gets made. Netflix didn’t choose the Hollywood Bowl by accident.

This is where the cancel culture debate keeps talking past itself. One side argues that consequences are necessary and overdue; the other argues the mob has gone too far. Both are responding to something real.

But neither is grappling with the more uncomfortable truth: The platforms profiting from these controversies have no incentive to resolve them. Outrage is the product. Resolution is bad for business.

C.K.’s return to Netflix isn’t evidence that accountability has failed. It’s evidence that accountability was never the platform’s job. It was ours. We keep outsourcing it to the most volatile corners of the internet, then wondering why the results don’t hold.

Online pile-ons are powerful in the short term. Jobs get lost; projects get shelved; institutions scramble. But as a long-term strategy for changing behavior, the pile-on almost always fails. It’s fueled by intensity, not endurance. The crowd disperses and the algorithm moves on. The person at the center of the storm, especially if they have enough fans, resources or alternative routes, keeps working.

So what might actually be better? A cease-fire, not on accountability, but on the reflex to treat every controversy as a call for total war.

That means three things:

Separate “I strongly disagree with this” from “this person must be professionally destroyed.” Criticism is healthy. Annihilation as a default is not. Stop letting the most inflammatory corners of social media set the terms of your civic life. Before you post, before you pile on, ask whether you’re persuading anyone or just performing outrage for an audience that already agrees with you. And hold institutions to a higher standard than “the audience will decide.” When a platform the size of Netflix elevates someone, it is making a choice and should be prepared to defend it in plain language, not hide behind the algorithm.

A Hollywood Bowl headlining show and Netflix special won’t settle America’s argument about cancel culture. But it should clarify something we’ve been reluctant to admit: The mob is loud, but it isn’t a system. If we want accountability that endures, we need something more durable than trending outrage.

We need a cancel culture cease-fire and the discipline to keep it.

Stuart N. Brotman is digital media laureate and distinguished senior fellow at The Media Institute, and the author of “Free Expression Under Fire: Defending Free Speech and Free Press Across the Political Spectrum” (2025). He was the inaugural Visiting Professor of Entertainment and Media Law at Harvard Law School.