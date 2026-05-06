Louis C.K. Has the Same Old Antics – and Maybe Some Regrets — in Netflix’s Hollywood Comeback Show

Louis C.K.’s highly anticipated headlining comedy show at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night was as good a sign as any that the headwinds he faced in the fallout from his 2017 sexual misconduct scandal are now at his back.

In other words, he’s as good as uncanceled.

The late addition of C.K. to this year’s Netflix Is a Joke Festival last month — one that jointly announced an upcoming “Ridiculous” stand-up special on Netflix, reuniting the embattled comedian with the streamer that helped launch him to comedy superstardom through the 2010s — was met with shock from critics and enthusiasm from fans who’ve stayed loyal to him through two independently released specials and more.

Netflix’s stand-up chief Robbie Praw stood by the decision in an interview this week, telling Variety that he reteamed with C.K., who admitted to masturbating in front of female comics after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct at the height of the #MeToo movement, because he remains “really popular” and is “putting out great stuff.”

“When our members sit and open up Netflix, they have a decision to make of what they want to watch. This is just about giving them an option,” Praw said.

If C.K. knew just how much a stir his return to the mainstream has made when he took the stage at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday, he didn’t show it while running through the same touring set he honed on the road and filmed in November while performing for three nights at Manhattan’s Beacon Theater for the New York Comedy Festival.

Staging the hour-long set in a production drenched in Netflix Red lighting and a massive “Netflix Is a Joke Fest” erected standing stage left, C.K. didn’t have to make any sort of grand gesture to show that he was back. Netflix had already done that heavy lifting for him. But at the end of the night, he did briefly nod to the reunion through his audience’s standing ovation.

“That was my last show, last time telling those jokes, and I’m really happy I got to tell them to you,” he said. “Thank you very, very much for coming. Thank you to Netflix. I really appreciate the gig.”

He’d just capped his set with a nine-minute segment on the merits of dating women his own age and meant-to-shock riff on how men’s preoccupation with “barely legal” women is really a roundabout way of toying with pedophilia (“You’re this close to being the worst thing you can ever be, but you’re not!”) — both topics that wouldn’t feel out of place in his earlier work.

And while my seat mate had gone into the Louis C.K. Comeback Show blind and left feeling like his work was a little too interested in the comic’s bodily functions, whether that involves eating a semen-glazed cracker, torturing his balls or dreaming of peeing on a baby, others were visibly elated to see their favorite comic at work.

“He’s the best living standup we have,” one attendee gushed in the procession to the exit signs.

“Hands down the funniest guy I’ve ever seen,” a female guest said.

“Legendary, bro!” another enthused.

While never directly mentioned in the “Ridiculous” material, C.K. has not shied from the sex scandal that’s defined his career for the last decade in his other recent specials “Sincerely Louis C.K.” in 2021 and “Sorry” in 2022. Specifically in “Sincerely,” which won the Grammy Award in 2022 for Best Comedy Album, he joked that the preceding years had seen him weather “global amounts of trouble” and that he’d gotten used to eating in public by himself as strangers gave him the finger.

Elsewhere, C.K. has folded references to the controversy, its fallout and questions of consent into self-deprecating, controversial routines. He’s continued touring, notably selling out Madison Square Garden along the way.

But themes that stuck out in the comic’s last performance of “Ridiculous” is the new material’s interest in aging, death, wisdom and regret. He’s never shied from lacing his dark humor with cynicism and even anger; the latter especially came to light in a segment about putting his father in a nursing home after his mother died. (“We wanted to put him there because two reasons: Number one, we didn’t want to look at him, and number two, it’s illegal to murder him.”)

And while self-interrogation has always been a part of his act, there came an at-times weary introspection to the material when it came to getting older and living with his choices.

Take, for instance, the call-and-response bit where after he said, “I’m so old,” and the crowd yelled, “How old are you?” he named three increasingly bleak truths about approaching 60, concluding, “I’m so old that I live in the present for the first time — not because of wisdom, but from fear, because there’s too much of the past and not enough of the future.”

He later joked, “The thing about life that I have learned is that life is too long, it’s way too long. It’s way too long. Because you can have a good life, but then you’re still alive after that one. And also, you kind of figure life out, you figure out the world, and then it changes completely.”

“Here’s the thing about getting old,” he said elsewhere. “I don’t feel bad for somebody that gets old, because you don’t have to do it. Getting old is what happens when you don’t die for a long time. That’s all it is.”

C.K. was one of comedy’s most prominent figures before his career was derailed nine years ago. Confirming the sexual misconduct allegations in a statement at the time, he said the accounts were true and expressed remorse. The controversy led to widespread professional consequences, including canceled projects, the loss of distribution deals and a broader retreat from mainstream platforms.

“These stories are true,” C.K. said. “At the time, I said to myself that what I did was OK because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your dick isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.”

His reteam with Netflix for their stand-up festival and “Ridiculous” streaming this summer is one that in recent years seemed impossible, even with the platform’s commitment to incendiary-but-lucrative acts like Dave Chappelle. C.K.’s relationship with Netflix dates back to before the misconduct scandal, when the company released multiple stand-up specials, including licensing his “Hilarious” and “Live at the Comedy Store” and producing “2017,” the latter arriving just months before the allegations surfaced. Netflix subsequently shelved all plans for additional projects.

Now, C.K.’s appearance at this year’s Netflix Is a Joke Fest marks a notable benchmark in his gradual return to large-scale, mainstream stages.