Louis CK Looks Back on ‘True’ Sexual Misconduct Allegations: ‘I Was Hurting Other People’ | Video

Several years after admitting allegations of sexual misconduct against him were true, Louis CK looked back on the time period while in conversation with “This Past Weekend” host Theo Von Friday. As Louis put it, “I was hurting other people and trying to tell myself I wasn’t.”

The comedian said the allegations surfacing was oddly freeing. “You’re trying to piece together that broken mirror and cutting your fingers, that’s beautiful. It’s true, and when life f–ks it up for you, when it gets torn up, it’s a relief,” he explained.

“That’s why I felt free, you know? Because I had tried to manage these problems I had inside of me for so many years, and I tried to feel like I was like a normal person, or that I was what I thought of as a good person. But I was doing s–t in the background of my life that I was ashamed of. I was hurting other people and trying to tell myself I wasn’t.”

Despite admitting the allegations were true in 2017, CK also said it took him many years to come to terms with his own behavior.

CK was accused by sexual misconduct by five women in 2017.

“These stories are true,” he said in a statement. “At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my d— without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your d— isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.”