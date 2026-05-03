Here’s Everything New on Netflix in May 2026

Netflix‘s film adaptation of “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” based on the novel of the same name by Shelby Van Pelt, arrives on the streamer’s platform this month. Starring Lewis Pullman, Sally Field, Joan Chen, Kathy Baker and Alfred Molina, the drama is set to premiere Friday, May 8 on Netflix.

The streamer’s other May premieres include the May 1 debut of “Swapped,” a new animated adventure film starring Michael B. Jordan, Juno Temple and Tracy Morgan. Meanwhile, later in the month, Netflix is slated to unveil “Ladies First,” a new comedy starring Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike about a male chauvinist who suddenly finds himself in an alternate reality where women hold all the social and cultural power that men do.

The film, which is directed by Thea Sharrock and loosely based on a 2018 French movie, is scheduled to arrive May 22 on Netflix.

Elsewhere, the streamer is also on deck to roll out “Marty, Life Is Short,” a new documentary about the life and career of “Only Murders in the Building” star Martin Short. Outside of the streamer’s brand-new originals, Netflix’s May lineup additionally includes a handful of exciting streaming acquisitions, including “13 Going on 30,” “Under the Skin” and Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” the latter of which arrives May 18 on the platform.

Below, you can find the full list of everything new on Netflix in May.

May 1

“Glory”

“My Dearest Señorita”

“Son-In-Law”

“Swapped”

“13 Going on 30”

“48 Hrs.”

“Airport”

“Airport ’77”

“Airport 1975”

“Bad News Bears”

“The Boss”

“The Breakfast Club”

“Burn After Reading”

“Den of Thieves”

“Domestic Disturbance”

“Eat Pray Love”

“Fried Green Tomatoes”

“Green Book”

“Hitch”

“Home”

“Jennifer’s Body”

“Jumanji”

“Jumping the Broom”

“La Brea” Seasons 1-3

“The Land Before Time”

“Meet the Parents”

“Meet the Fockers”

“Little Fockers”

“National Lampoon’s Animal House”

“Ouija”

“Ouija: Origin of Evil”

“Pretty Woman”

“The Proposal”

“Schindler’s List”

“Starship Troopers”

“Trainwreck”

“Under the Skin”

“Veronica Mars”

“Waterworld”

May 4

“Dr. Seuss’s Horton!” Season 2

“Funny AF with Kevin Hart” (Live)

“Lord of the Flies”

May 5

“Funny AF with Kevin Hart” Finale (Live)

May 6

“Countdown: Rousey vs. Carano”

“Love is Blind Poland”

“Worst Ex Ever” Season 2

May 7

“The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek”

“Legends”

“My Dearest Assassin”

“USA 94: Brazil’s Return to Glory”

May 8

“My Royal Nemesis”

“Remarkably Bright Creatures”

“Thank You, Next” Season 3

May 10

“The Roast of Kevin Hart” (Live)

May 11

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

“Pop Culture Jeopardy!”

May 12

“Devil May Cry” Season 2

“Marty, Life Is Short”

“Untold UK: Jamie Vardy”

May 13

“Between Father and Son”

“The Bus: A French Football Mutiny”

“Perfect Match” Season 4

“Roosters” Season 2

May 14

“Nemesis”

“Soul Mate”

May 15

“Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine”

“The Crash”

“The WONDERfools”

May 16

“Black Phone 2”

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano (Live)

May 18

“Abraham Lincoln”

“FDR”

“Grant”

“Theodore Roosevelt”

“Thomas Jefferson”

“Washington”

“The Great War”

“Law and Order” Season 23-24

“Navy SEALs: America’s Secret Warriors” Seasons 1-2

“Nope”

May 19

“Untold UK: Liverpool’s Miracle of Istanbul”

“Wanda Sykes: Legacy”

May 20

“Carizzma”

May 21

“The Boroughs”

“James.”

May 22

Canada: Sprint Qualifying (Live)

F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Practice 1 (Live)

“Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie”

“Ladies First”

“Mating Season”

May 23

F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Qualifying (Live)

F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Sprint (Live)

May 24

F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Race (Live)

May 26

“Untold UK: Vinnie Jones”

May 27

“A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” Season 2

“My 2 Cents”

“Room to Move”

May 28

“Dead Man’s Wire”

“The Four Seasons” Season 2

“Murder Mindfully” Season 2

May 29

“Brazil ’70: The Third Star”

“Calabasas Confidential”

“Rafa”

May 30

“K-Pops!”

May 31

AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Eddie Murphy

“The Theory of Everything”