Netflix has films, TV shows, animation and some pretty darn good documentary series.

And that’s why we have a list of seven titles we think you should tune into. Some will break your heart, others will leave you stunned, but all of them are going to absolutely have you glued to your seat.

In fact, some of the options uncover the life stories of disgraced figures like Jeffrey Epstein and Sean “Diddy” Combs, while another spotlights the career and pop culture influence of comedy legend Eddie Murphy.

Take your pick, but make sure you check out the full list below.