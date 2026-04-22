Netflix has films, TV shows, animation and some pretty darn good documentary series.
And that’s why we have a list of seven titles we think you should tune into. Some will break your heart, others will leave you stunned, but all of them are going to absolutely have you glued to your seat.
In fact, some of the options uncover the life stories of disgraced figures like Jeffrey Epstein and Sean “Diddy” Combs, while another spotlights the career and pop culture influence of comedy legend Eddie Murphy.
Take your pick, but make sure you check out the full list below.
“Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model”
After drama surrounding “America’s Next Top Model” surfaced back in 2020, Netflix dropped the three-part documentary, “Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model” in 2026. It peels back the curtain of everything that took place behind the scenes during the production of UPN’s highly-successful competition reality TV series headlined by Tyra Banks. Several former contestants from earlier seasons sat down with documentarians to share their experiences filming the show, some of which included incidents of sexual assault, body-shaming and enduring controversial challenges.
“Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich”
Now, if you really want to know the full backstory of disgraced and now-dead financier Jeffrey Epstein, look no further. Netflix’s “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” breaks down Epstein’s rise to infamy, including lying about his college education early in his career to joining an elite circle of prominent figures, all while building and operating a child sex trafficking scheme. The latter scheme ultimately led to his imprisonment, where he died by suicide in 2019. The series is based on James Patterson’s true-crime book of the same name. Patterson also produced the Netflix series.
“The Perfect Neighbor”
Through policy bodycam footage, “The Perfect Neighbor” unravels the tragic 2023 murder of Black mother of four Ajike “AJ” Owens and the story behind her killer, Susan Lorincz. The documentary, which also explores the dynamics of the two’s relationship, as well as Lorincz’s alleged racial prejudice, was titled after words Lorincz used to describe herself when questioned by police. The Oscar-nominated documentary became one of the most talked about documentaries of 2025.
“Sean Combs: The Reckoning”
“Sean Combs: The Reckoning” brought the life, career and criminal trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs back to the headlines as a four-episode docuseries. The series — which Combs has called a “hit-piece” — details the musician’s ascent to financial and cultural power and the maelstrom of chaos that has followed him over the years. There have been over 100 civil lawsuits filed against him since 2023, and this new skewering documentary includes interviews with everyone from supportive jurors of his trial to alienated collaborators and old friends.
“Tiger King”
If you weren’t around to get a load of this wacky, wild and quite frankly, terrifying story, buckle up. You’re in for a bumpy ride. The docuseries explores the bizarre underworld of big cat breeding, shining a light specifically on the rise and fall of former zookeeper and now-convicted felon Joseph “Joe Exotic” Maldonado-Passage, who is also known as the “Tiger King.”
“Being Eddie”
“Being Eddie” explores the legendary comedian’s rise to fame, the challenges he’s faced in the industry and what he might have up his sleeve for his fans in the next few years — but it’s also full of entertaining anecdotes and shocking stories from Murphy’s career.
“American Godfathers: The Five Families”
Narrated by “Sopranos” actor Michael Imperioli, the History Channel’s “American Godfathers: The Five Families” traces the backstory of the American mafia, detailing the rises of the Gambino, Genovese, Lucchese, Bonanno and Colombo families, which are known as the five crime families of New York.