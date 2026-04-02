‘Swapped’ Trailer Showcases Michael B. Jordan in an Animated Adventure From the Director of ‘Tangled’

Ready to be “Swapped?”

The new animated adventure, starring Michael B. Jordan and Juno Temple, arrives on Netflix on May 1 from Skydance Animation. And we’ve got the brand-new trailer. Watch it below.

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“Swapped” takes place in a mythical fantasy world where a group of woodland creatures are on the brink of extinction after a bird-type race starts foraging for their food. Thanks to a magical flower, one of the woodland creatures, named Ollie (Jordan) swaps places with one of the birds named Ivy (Temple). They set out on an adventure to swap back into their bodies and face several dangerous obstacles. And wouldn’t you know it, along the way they realize just how alike they really are?

The movie was directed by Nathan Greno, who directed “Tangled” with Byron Howard at Disney. Howard’s old boss at Walt Disney Animation Studios, John Lasseter, produced “Swapped” alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Mary Ellen Bauder Andrews. It was animated by Skydance’s Spanish animation studio.

This marks Jordan’s first film since winning the Best Actor Oscar in March for his work in “Sinners.” His next film, in the flesh, will be 2027’s “The Thomas Crown Affair,” a new iteration of the story that has previously starred Steve McQueen and, years later, Pierce Brosnan. This new version was written by Drew Pearce, with Jordan serving as star, director and producer. Temple recently appeared in “Roofman” last year and Gore Verbinski’s “Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die” earlier this year.

Netflix Animation also has “Steps” coming out later this year and “Ray Gunn,” another Skydance production, this time directed by the legendary Brad Bird, before the end of the year.

“Swapped” arrives on May 1.