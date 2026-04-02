Louis C.K. Sets First Netflix Special Since 2017 Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Louis C.K. has set his first Netflix special since his 2017 sexual misconduct scandal. He will headline the Hollywood Bowl on May 5 as part of the Netflix Is a Joke festival.

The comedian, who admitted to sexually harassing a number of young female comics after a New York Times expose, will have his newest stand-up special “Ridiculous” premiere on Netflix this summer.

The comedian shared the news via a post on his Instagram on Thursday.

The special is directed and executive produced by the comedian and actor. Other executive producers include Lea Cohen Zuckerman and Brady Nasfell.

Back in November 2017, at the height of the #MeToo movement, five women came forward and accused Louis C.K. of exposing himself and/or masturbating in front of them. Days after, Louis C.K. released a statement admitting that the allegations were true.

“These stories are true,” C.K. said at the time. “At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my d— without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your d— isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.”

The response to the allegations and C.K.’s confession was swift across the industry. His film “I Love You, Daddy” was pulled from release, FX cut ties with him—ending his “Louie” series—and Netflix dropped his comedy special deal.

The comedian has gradually returned to the public eye over the years, even making a surprise appearance at an NYC comedy club a year later and continuing to perform stand-up.