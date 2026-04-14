Megyn Kelly Slams ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 for Dressing Sydney Sweeney as a Sexy Baby: ‘I Can’t Believe She Agreed to This’ | Video

Megyn Kelly slammed “Euphoria” Season 3 promotions that tease Sydney Sweeney dressed up as a sexy baby.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host targeted the anticipated third season of the HBO series. The latest season features Sweeney’s character Cassie taking up a career as a content creator and OnlyFans model. Clips from the season show her character dressed as a baby and spread-eagled, which Kelly called out as “sexualizing infancy.”

“She’s dressed as a baby. She’s in a baby’s outfit,” Kelly said. “She’s sucking on a binky pacifier, and her legs are completely spread … The truth is, this is like, this is sexualizing infancy. That’s what this is. And some of the write-ups about this are like, ‘It’s a pretty common kink.’ Getting turned on by a baby, what?! This is sick, and this guy is promoting this. I can’t believe she agreed to this, frankly, and was in this.”

She added: “I think this guy’s sick. This guy, Sam Levinson, because there are reports of him injecting nudity into the Sydney Sweeney scenes so often she went to him and said, ‘Please stop doing this. It’s very gratuitous.’ And now all these other women have come forward saying he injected nudity into their scenes too. He constantly wants women to take their clothes off for scenes that don’t require them to be nude at all. And he just keeps putting it in every scene. And all these women want to be stars. And so, you know, few say no, but the ones who do somehow it leaks because they’re clearly trying to tell us that this guy is, at a minimum, a jerk and more than likely a problem. So I think this is another example of Hollywood not understanding at all where the line is and how most normal people are going to recoil, even Sydney Sweeney fans in response to what’s essentially the sexualization of a child, of a baby.”

Kelly became a fan of Sweeney last summer after the actress received backlash for an American Eagle denim ad. In the spot, Sweeney touts herself for having great jeans – a play on the actress’ genes. Other billboards for the campaign show her painting over the statement “Sydney Sweeney has great genes” with “jeans.” Some online have called the ad tone-deaf saying it celebrates her whiteness and thinness.

Sweeney is one of many big names who returned for “Euphoria” Season 3 along with Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie and Hunter Shaefer. The new season airs Sundays on HBO.