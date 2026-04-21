Megyn Kelly Torches Jake Tapper’s First Amendment Pocket Square for the WHCD: ‘An Empty Meaningless Virtue Signal’ | Video

Megyn Kelly did not hold back when it came to thoughts on Jake Tapper’s First Amendment pocket square.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host torched the CNN anchor for his display of a pocket square that touted the First Amendment. She said it was a clear case of virtue signalling that ultimately amounted to nothing.

“The other problem is it does nothing,” Kelly said. “It’s an empty, meaningless virtue signal, right? It’s worse than nothing because it’s meant to make them look somehow above board and like they really care about these issues. Charlie, when you know Tapper’s infamous for completely blowing it on the Biden mental health story, as did all of CNN.”

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She added: “They did not care about freedom of the press to do honest reporting until they saw that Biden was imploding, and then they found, you know, their spine, shall I say. So their little pocket square isn’t going to change anything. They need to look inward for that.”

Tapper and other reporters plan to wear accessories displaying their First Amendment right to Freedom of the Press to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday. The pocket square – one of which was also given to Colbert – read “Congress Shall Make No Law Abridging The Freedom of Speech or of the Press.”

“There are a bunch of us that are gonna be wearing these,” Tapper explained to Colbert. “These are from the Reporters Committee for the Free Press. And, cause there might be some guests there that are unfamiliar.”

The 2026 WHCD will be the first one Donald Trump will attend across his six years as president. Along with his first appearance, the dinner is also bucking the trend of being hosted by a comedian and will instead be helmed by the mentalist Oz Pearlman.

The WHCD airs on C-SPAN on Saturday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

You can watch the full “The Megyn Kelly Show” segment in the video above.