Nancy Guthrie Update: Police Say Nighttime Operation Resulted in Search Warrant, No Arrests

The 84-year-old was last seen at her home on Jan. 31

Stephanie kaloi
In an aerial view, law enforcement and news broadcasters are stationed outside of Nancy Guthrie's residence on February 10, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona
In an aerial view, law enforcement and news broadcasters are stationed outside of Nancy Guthrie's residence on February 10, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department clarified Saturday that a Friday night operation near the home of Nancy Guthrie conclued in a search warrant but no arrests.

“The Pima County Sheriff tells local affiliate KOLD last night’s operation was: ‘Nothing more than a lead tracked down that led to a search warrant and no arrest,’” wrote NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin on X.

“Law enforcement activity is underway at a residence near E Orange Grove Rd & N First Ave related to the Guthrie case,” a statement from authorities given Friday read. “Because this is a joint investigation, at the request of the FBI – no additional information is currently available.”

Multiple media reports claimed two men and an older woman were detained.

Per the PCSD, reports that “current law enforcement activity is surrounding a home belonging to a former county attorney is NOT accurate.” They also noted that a written statement is forthcoming.

On Thursday the FBI described the suspect in Guthrie’s disappearance.

“The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’9” – 5’10” tall, with an average build,” FBI Phoenix wrote on X. “In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack. We hope this updated description will help concentrate the public tips we are receiving. Since February 1, 2026, the FBI has collected over 13,000 tips from the public related to this case.”

Guthrie was last seen on Jan. 31 when her family returned her to her home after dinner and games. She was reported missing the next day after she failed to show up at church.

Stephanie Kaloi

Stephanie is a reporter at TheWrap. She has been covering news, politics, entertainment, media, and sports (mostly women’s basketball) for over 15 years. Her experience includes The Guardian, People, the BBC, SB Nation and more.

