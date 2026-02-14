Nancy Guthrie Update: Police Say Nighttime Operation Resulted in Search Warrant, No Arrests

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department clarified Saturday that a Friday night operation near the home of Nancy Guthrie conclued in a search warrant but no arrests.

“The Pima County Sheriff tells local affiliate KOLD last night’s operation was: ‘Nothing more than a lead tracked down that led to a search warrant and no arrest,’” wrote NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin on X.

The Pima County Sheriff tells local affiliate KOLD last night's operation was:

"Nothing more than a lead tracked down that led to a search warrant and no arrest.” — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) February 14, 2026

“Law enforcement activity is underway at a residence near E Orange Grove Rd & N First Ave related to the Guthrie case,” a statement from authorities given Friday read. “Because this is a joint investigation, at the request of the FBI – no additional information is currently available.”

Multiple media reports claimed two men and an older woman were detained.

Per the PCSD, reports that “current law enforcement activity is surrounding a home belonging to a former county attorney is NOT accurate.” They also noted that a written statement is forthcoming.

On Thursday the FBI described the suspect in Guthrie’s disappearance.

“The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’9” – 5’10” tall, with an average build,” FBI Phoenix wrote on X. “In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack. We hope this updated description will help concentrate the public tips we are receiving. Since February 1, 2026, the FBI has collected over 13,000 tips from the public related to this case.”

Guthrie was last seen on Jan. 31 when her family returned her to her home after dinner and games. She was reported missing the next day after she failed to show up at church.