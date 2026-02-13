Megyn Kelly, Nancy Grace Slam Law Enforcement Amid Alleged Nancy Guthrie Evidence Clash

Megyn Kelly, Nancy Grace and more sounded off on law enforcement in the Nancy Guthrie case following reports that the Pima County sheriff blocked the FBI from accessing key evidence.

According to multiple media reports, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos insisted on sending physical evidence in the Guthrie case — including a glove and DNA from her Tucson, Arizona home — to a private lab in Florida over the FBI’s national crime laboratory in Quantico, Virginia. The sheriff was accused by an FBI source on Thursday of impairing the agency’s ability to help in the investigation.

However, according to KOLD News anchor Mary Coleman, the sheriff denied blocking evidence to the FBI, but shared that his department wanted all evidence submitted to the same lab versus multiple labs.

Still, in the wake of this allegation, many took to social media to criticize law enforcement for the supposed infighting while “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old remains missing after 12 days.

For instance, conservative commentator Megyn Kelly post on X amid the brewing controversy, writing, “All of this infighting among LE in the Nancy Guthrie case does not exactly telegraph: we’re on the verge of solving it.”

Nancy Grace, the controversial legal commentator and host of “Crime Stories,” also weighed in during her Thursday night appearance on Fox News’ “Hannity.”

“There are cases where DNA is sent to a particular lab, a specialty lab, a lab that could have expertise in diluted, destroyed, old, degenerated DNA,” she said. “But even if that’s why he’s hanging his hat on an excuse to send it to a private lab in Florida, they don’t have anything that the FBI doesn’t have, so that’s not going to wash.”

She continued: “If there’s a small amount of DNA inside one of those gloves and it is sent to a lab for testing, that DNA could be used up in the testing … So what I’m saying is, if that lab in Florida uses up that touch DNA, it’s over. Does he not realize what he is risking? He needs to go back to his basketball game.”

CNN’s Xochitl Hinojosa called the alleged tension between the FBI and the Pima County sheriff “insane,” writing on X, “The FBI should always be lead when there is an abduction. That’s what’s best for the investigation.”

True crime podcaster Phil Holloway expressed a similar sentiment, noting, “What in the fresh hell? With this pissing contest, the Nancy Guthrie case may never be solved.”

Nancy was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31, when family dropped her off at her home after a dinner and game night. However, by late-midday Sunday, Nancy was reported missing after not attending church.

The Guthrie matriarch remains missing, but on Thursday both the Pima County sheriff and the FBI released updates in the case. Specifically, the sheriff’s department confirmed they have located several items of evidence, including black gloves, which have been submitted for DNA analysis. Hours later, the FBI shared Thursday afternoon that they could confirm the suspect’s height and the backpack he was carrying in previously released Nest camera footage. They also upped the reward to $100,000.

The sheriff’s department notably reposted FBI Phoenix’s X post on the suspect details.