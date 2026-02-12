FBI Ups Nancy Guthrie Reward to $100K, Confirms Male Suspect’s Height and Backpack

A reward of $100,000 is now on the table for information that leads to the location of Nancy Guthrie or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Phoenix branch announced the increase of $50,000 on Wednesday as Week 2 of the disappearance of “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie’s mother nears its end.

Read the full FBI statement below:

“Today, the FBI is increasing its reward up to $100,000 for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance,” the FBI’s statement read.

The Bureau spokesperson added that new identifying details of the male intruder had been confirmed after forensic analysis of the doorbell camera footage by the FBI’s Operational Technology Division.

“The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’9” – 5’10” tall, with an average build,” the statement read. “In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack.”

The X post sharing the news also embedded three images of the model of the 25-liter backpack for reference. The statement concluded that the hope is the added reward and additional details will “help concentrate” the over 13,000 tips they’ve received since Feb. 1.

“Media outlets should direct tips they receive to the FBI. Additionally, we do not comment on tips and information we receive regarding ongoing investigations. Continue to submit information to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or http://tips.fbi.gov to help us bring Nancy home.”

The FBI’s Thursday afternoon statement came after Savannah Guthrie and her siblings shared home videos of their mother Nancy on Instagram. Also on Thursday, investigators sent an alert via the Neighbors app to anyone within a two-mile radius of Nancy Guthrie’s residence asking for video footage of anything potentially out of the ordinary between Jan. 1 and Feb. 2.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department also confirmed they have located several items of evidence, including black gloves, which have since been submitted for DNA analysis.

Savannah Guthrie was taken by force from her Tuscon home in the middle of the night on Jan. 31 and has not been seen or heard from since, turning the national spotlight to the Guthrie family and the ongoing investigation in Arizona. A person of interest was detained, questioned and released on Tuesday and authorities otherwise do not have a suspect as the event closes in on Day 12.