Families across America are sitting down on Thursday for their Thanksgiving feasts. But on Wednesday, comedian Nate Bargatze went on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to share his hot takes on Turkey Day — or, as he might call it, Ham Day.

“I’m a ham guy on Thanksgiving,” Bargatze said to a smattering of applause. “I’m not a big turkey (guy).”

“You’ve divided the audience,” Fallon replied, pointing to the crowd.

“I mean, I don’t know if I divided it,” Bargatze responded. “I think it was four people, sounded like. I mean, it wasn’t a divide. Maybe, like, a family.”

The comic, who released his new special “Good for Nathan” on Netflix on Tuesday, shared his family’s Thanksgiving preferences in the interview with Fallon, who repeatedly asked if he puts any condiments on his ham (“I can if you want me to,” Bargatze said). He then offered his second hot take for the food-based holiday: stuffing is a no-go.

“I don’t like onions, and they get ’em in there. They get ’em in there, and then the stuffing people are like, ‘Well, you can’t taste ’em,’” Bargatze said, putting on a wimpy voice. “I taste ’em! I’ll tell you that.”

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The comedian, known for his signature deadpan and low-energy humor, broke down the rest of his typical Turkey Day for Fallon: mac and cheese, green beans, biscuits. He then revealed that his mother started a war within his family one year by bringing jam for their biscuits — unleashing a massive diatribe from the stand-up, who called his home “a jelly family.”

“There’s a complete difference, because why would they sell two different things if there was nothing different? That’s what the jam people always say. Jam people go, ‘It’s the same thing!’ and you go, ‘Well, for some reason, the grape people are selling it in two different bottles, so they tend to think it’s different. So don’t convince me and make me come to your jam side,’” Bargatze ranted. “It’s weird!”

“It sounds like a lot of fun at your house on Thanksgiving,” Fallon replied.

“I told you we’re not fun to be (around),” Bargatze laughed.