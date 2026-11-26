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Happy Thanksgiving, folks! While you’re waiting for the turkey to be ready and your NFL game to start, what should you be watching? The National Dog Show, of course.

The fanciest good boys and good girls are once again ready to compete for the title of Best in Show, as is tradition for this holiday. Last year, it was a Belgian Sheepdog named Soleil who took the title, but the 2026 champion? Well, you can only find out by watching.