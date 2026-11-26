Happy Thanksgiving, folks! While you’re waiting for the turkey to be ready and your NFL game to start, what should you be watching? The National Dog Show, of course.
The fanciest good boys and good girls are once again ready to compete for the title of Best in Show, as is tradition for this holiday. Last year, it was a Belgian Sheepdog named Soleil who took the title, but the 2026 champion? Well, you can only find out by watching.
Here’s all the information you need.
When is the National Dog Show?
As always, you’ll be able to watch the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving. The broadcast airs from noon to 2 p.m. ET/PT, but the actual competition took place earlier this month.
Is it streaming?
Indeed it is. You can watch the broadcast live on NBC or stream the show over on Peacock.
What exactly is the National Dog Show?
The National Dog Show is an annual competition hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, as part of the American Kennel Club. Dogs from all over the nation compete in seven groups: herding, hound, non-sporting, sporting, terrier, toy and working. Judges are looking for the breeds who are the closest matched to the definition of what that breed is supposed to look like as defined by the American Kennel Club.
What’s the prize?
The honor of Best in Show is prestigious in itself, but the winner also takes home roughly $2,500 in prize money.