Some unfortunate news for all the diehard fans of Seth Meyers’ “Corrections” segment, there’s no new one this week. Unfortunately, the NBC host was mauled by a flock of turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving.
Don’t worry, they weren’t real turkeys. It was just his kids, all adorably dressed up for the holidays. In the brief footage, Meyers pops in with his own Thanksgiving sweater to inform viewers that he and his team were having “turknical difficulties.”
“I’m so sorry, there’s no ‘Corrections’ this week,” Meyers explained hurriedly. “We have sadly had a turkey infestation in 30 Rock, and they’re all over the place. There’s so many turkeys, I don’t know what to do.”
As the “Late Night” host pressed on, the heads of those turkeys suddenly popped up, in the form of his children. Of course they fully committed to the bit, screaming “gobble gobble gobble” at their dad as they took over his desk and swarmed him.
“Oh no! Turkeys!” Meyers wailed, hugging his children and laughing. “Oh dear god. There’s turkeys everywhere! Oh! Cut the feed! Cut the feed!”
Indeed, the feed cut, and what exactly Meyers’ fate was, we may never know. Hopefully, the flock of turkeys pardoned him in the spirit of the holiday.
For those unfamiliar, “Corrections” is a weekly segment Meyers puts out that started during the height of COVID. It’s a YouTube exclusive bit, in which Meyers addresses the “jackals” in his YouTube comments, and offers official corrections to things he’s said on the show.