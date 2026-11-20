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Some unfortunate news for all the diehard fans of Seth Meyers’ “Corrections” segment, there’s no new one this week. Unfortunately, the NBC host was mauled by a flock of turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving.

Don’t worry, they weren’t real turkeys. It was just his kids, all adorably dressed up for the holidays. In the brief footage, Meyers pops in with his own Thanksgiving sweater to inform viewers that he and his team were having “turknical difficulties.”