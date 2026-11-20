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Billionaire Trump donor Elon Musk claimed this week that he’s “not MAGA,” but Seth Meyers was at the ready to debunk that on Thursday night. And it only took one clip.

During his “A Closer Look” segment, the NBC host largely focused on the president’s trip to Asia, where he met with Chinese president Xi Jinping as well as Russian president Vladimir Putin. Meyers criticized Trump’s priorities since the midterms, and highlighted Alaska flipping blue this week as well, arguing that longtime Trump allies are now distancing themselves from him.