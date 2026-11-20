Billionaire Trump donor Elon Musk claimed this week that he’s “not MAGA,” but Seth Meyers was at the ready to debunk that on Thursday night. And it only took one clip.
During his “A Closer Look” segment, the NBC host largely focused on the president’s trip to Asia, where he met with Chinese president Xi Jinping as well as Russian president Vladimir Putin. Meyers criticized Trump’s priorities since the midterms, and highlighted Alaska flipping blue this week as well, arguing that longtime Trump allies are now distancing themselves from him.
That includes Musk, who insists he’s “not MAGA,” despite donating more than 445 million dollars to Republican federal committees for this year’s midterms.
“I’m sorry, you’re not MAGA?” Meyers questioned. “But you said this.”
With that, a clip began playing, in which Musk proudly declared at a Trump/Vance campaign rally that, “I’m not just MAGA. I’m Dark Gothic MAGA.”
“And I, uh, don’t know what that means,” Meyers joked, imitating Musk. “Sounds like you’re MAGA, man. That would be like you saying, ‘I like to hew my wood with an old-fashioned handsaw,’ when we all heard you say this.”
At that, a clip of Musk at CPAC in 2025 began playing, where he loudly yelled “chainsaw” at the audience while literally brandishing a chainsaw (it was a metaphor for his DOGE cuts).
“You spent nearly half a billion on MAGA candidates. You spoke at the inauguration,” Meyers reminded Musk. “You campaigned with Trump, and on top of all that, you were at the White House so often, you were basically their Kramer. You even sat in the driveway with Trump while he marveled at all the screens in your stupid car.”