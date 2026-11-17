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President Trump largely blamed the nationwide ground stop on old FAA technology this week, explaining that the machines “blew up” and “had a heart attack,” and getting into some of the technical aspects as well. Seth Meyers was quick to debunk that explanation on Monday night, but pointed out that it wasn’t actually the biggest lie in Trump’s comments.

In addressing the press about the ground stop, Trump claimed that “the Biden administration hooked up a lot of copper into glass,” and immediately said that doing so was not advised. Meyers first joked that Trump was indeed citing real expertise, before promptly losing it and bellowing that, no, the president wasn’t giving correct information.

“You can transmit data from copper to glass the same way Trump transmits data to the media from his ass,” Meyers joked. “Do you seriously think the same oatmeal-brained 80-year-old who once spelled the word tap with two Ps was secretly an electrical engineer this whole time? The only thing in his comments that was a bigger lie was this whopper.”

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With that, Meyers replayed the clip of Trump blaming the Biden administration, which the president prefaced with “I hate to blame any[body].”

“You guys, he hates to blame anybody,” Meyers joked, feigning reluctance. “He hates it. That was so hard for him! He hates to blame anybody. He hates playing golf, and he hates yelling at reporters. He hates it.”

Obviously, the president seems to enjoy doing all those things, and Meyers had several clips to back up that argument.