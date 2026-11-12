Seth Meyers Comes Up With New MAGA Acronym So Tennessee Can Keep Their Yard Signs

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In one of the many surprise victories for Democrats during this year’s midterms, a Tennessee district that President Trump won handily in 2024 elected a Democrat to congress, flipping the district blue. So, on Wednesday night, Seth Meyers came up with a new meaning for “MAGA,” so those residents could still use their yard signs.

During his “A Closer Look” segment, the NBC host largely dragged the president for his reaction to the midterms, and highlighted some of the biggest surprises. Among them was Tennessee’s fourth congressional district, which elected Democrat Victoria Broderick to congress. In 2024, Trump won that district by 24 points.

“Trump won it by 24 points, and they just sent a Democrat to Congress. You know what this means?” Meyers marveled. “They’re going to have to start making lawn signs that say ‘Make America Gay and Atheist.’”

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Though Trump was originally pretty subdued about the results of the elections, and promised to work with Democrats, the president has since changed his tune. In a recent post to social media, he blamed the voting machines for the final count, and asked if anyone “believes this election was honest.”

“Does anyone believe this election was honest? Uh, yeah, you, two f–king days ago!” Meyers retorted. “And now we’re blaming the machines again? What is this, a 2020-themed birthday party? Should I grab my N95 mask and throw on ‘The Last Dance?’”

“Seriously, dude, you don’t even believe your own bulls–t,” Meyers added. “And watching go through the motions is bumming me out. It’s like watching an old dog try to chase a car when every breath sounds like it might be their last.”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC.