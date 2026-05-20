Neil deGrasse Tyson Demands Government ‘Bring Out the Alien’ After UAP Disclosures: ‘Hollywood Prepped Us’ | Video

Neil deGrasse Tyson, who for years has laughed off and shot down questions about UAP and aliens, is ready to talk at length about the phenomenon – and wants to see some real proof after the latest wave of whistleblowers and “disclosure” files released by the Pentagon.

While talking with Chris Cuomo on “The Chris Cuomo Project,” the astrophysicist and author broke down his readiness to finally see concrete evidence of extraterrestrial beings. Tyson added that Hollywood has long prepped the public to handle the reveal.

“I’m saying bring out the alien,” Tyson said. “I will sit back on my chair, watch TV, catch up on some shows waiting for you to bring out the alien. And then no one will ever have to ask [me] again, do you believe in aliens?”

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He added: “You’re already telling me you got aliens. It’s in fact, bring out the alien to be anticlimactic at that point. You already told me. Plus, Hollywood has prepped us. What? We don’t We haven’t thought about aliens before? Excuse me! OK. We got another movie coming out in a few days – ‘Disclosure Day’ by Steven Spielberg. That’ll be his fourth alien movie … so we’re already prepped. So, the notion that I’m not showing it to you because you can’t handle it. Well, clearly you can handle it because you know about it, and your whistleblowers told us about it, and Hollywood has already been there. So bring out the alien.”

Tyson appeared on the show talking about his newest book “Take Me To Your Leader: Perspectives on Your First Alien Encounter.” The author has been a longtime skeptic of UAP encounters, accounts from abductees, crop circles, and the like but confront them all in his new book.

The movies Tyson cited from Spielberg that he thinks have helped to prep the general public are “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “E.T.,” “War of the Worlds” and his upcoming film “Disclosure Day.” The director’s return to the alien genre tells the story of exactly what Tyson is asking for – the disclosure of alien life and how people around the world react to the news.

“Disclosure Day” premieres in theaters on June 12.