Netflix Hires a Man to Live in a Billboard to Promote ‘The Last House’

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Netflix has turned the premise of its new thriller “The Last House” into a reality.

Those passing the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Selma Avenue in Los Angeles this weekend will see a billboard for “The Last House” featuring a vine-covered home, a front door, windows, the film’s title and an ominous message asking, “How long can you survive?” That question is not the most chilling aspect of the billboard, though.

Those who look closely enough will see an actual man living inside it. The person in question has been hired by Netflix to remain in the billboard’s living room. In a video shared by Netflix, the man can even be seen sitting in front of the billboard’s living room window in his pajamas, eating from a bowl.

At other times, bystanders can expect to see him holding up a whiteboard with questions written on it, including, “What’s going on?” Netflix’s Tudum revealed that the man will live in the billboard from Aug. 6 through Aug. 8.

“While attempting to carry on as normally as possible inside the enclosed space, he’ll communicate with commuters and passersby below using a whiteboard — an eerie echo of the film’s central predicament,” the streamer teased.

There's a guy in there 👀 pic.twitter.com/L79Q7pisNP — Netflix (@netflix) August 6, 2026

The publicity stunt is a direct reflection of the plot of “The Last House,” which follows the members of a four-person family who find themselves inexplicably sealed inside their home, trapped to deal with dwindling resources while a mysterious threat lurks outside.

The film, directed by Louis Leterrier (“Fast X”), stars Greta Lee (“Past Lives”) and Wagner Moura (“The Secret Agent”). It premiered Friday, Aug. 7 on Netflix.

For TheWrap, critic William Bibbiani gave the film a mixed review, praising Moura and Lee’s star power while also critiquing the thriller’s contrived storytelling. “‘The Last House’ has foundational problems, but also foundational joys,” Bibbiani wrote. “That the premise feels forced — and goes off the rails in the finale — is a drawback. Then again, it’s skillfully presented and exceptionally well cast, which makes up for most of the obvious deficiencies.”

“The Last House” is streaming now on Netflix.