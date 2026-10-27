Noah Wyle Turns Beet Red Recalling His Disappointing Run-In With Eddie Murphy

Noah Wyle had a childhood run-in with Eddie Murphy that did not go exactly as planned.

While on Amy Poehler’s “Good Hang” podcast, “The Pitt” star recounted how he ran into the comedy icon when he was only 9 and asked for an autograph – saying he was a big fan of the comedian on “Saturday Night Live.”

The retelling appeared to get under the actor’s skin even today, as he blushed beet red while regaling Poehler on Tuesday’s episode.

“I met Eddie Murphy once when I was a kid. I asked him for his autograph, and I said, ‘I really like you on SNL,’” Wyle said. “He goes, ‘What are you doing up that late?’ And I said, ‘Can I have your autograph?’ He goes, ‘F–k off, man.’”

Poehler, clearly tickled by the story, asked again how old Wyle was when it happened.

“I was 9. Now I always sign an autograph whenever a 9-year-old needs one. I sign that so fast.”

Watch the full interview below:

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Wyle has recounted that story enough in his own house that his kids took note. They even went so far as to try to cheer up their dad on his birthday years after being told off by the comedian.

“I’ve told this story in my house, and last year for my birthday, my 10-year-old daughter didn’t know what to get me,” Wyle explained. “So she printed up a picture of Eddie Murphy and wrote, ‘Dear Noah, you’re a great kid, Eddie Murphy.’ She spelled Eddie E-d-d-y, and I have it framed in my office.”

He finished: “She came up with the story. She’s like, ‘Dad, you’re never gonna believe who I saw yesterday. Eddie Murphy. And we got what you’ve always wanted, his autograph.’ Then they gave me the gifts. She’s a doll. She’s the best.”

Wyle is gearing up for the third season of “The Pitt.” The first two seasons were critical darlings for HBO Max and a ratings success. Aside from that, the star also was just anointed as People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2026.