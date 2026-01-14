Gen Z Media Company NowThis Acquires ‘Salary Transparent Street’ Digital Franchise | Exclusive

NowThis has acquired social media franchise “Salary Transparent Street” as it grows its IP and original digital series for Gen Z women.

Hosted by Hannah Williams, “Salary Transparent” is a social-first short-form series in which people get honest about how much they really make. Through her on-the-street interviews, Williams breaks down money taboos and sparks conversations about pay equity and career transparency.

“‘Salary Transparent Street’ is in a league of its own. There’s nothing like it,” Sharon Mussalli, CEO of NowThis, told TheWrap. “The show addresses such an important array of topics that are largely reserved for millennial and Gen X target audiences. Together with Hannah, we’re going to take Gen Z’s take on the topic and build an entire world around ‘Salary Transparent Street’ — from short and long form video to IRL to merch and more.”

As “Salary Transparent” joins NowThis, the company will scale the franchise across its platforms that reach an audience of 92 million followers and generate hundreds of millions of monthly views. Williams told TheWrap that there are plans to revamp a since-shelved video podcast into a more educational show about finances and to leverage NowThis’ wide distribution to the show’s benefit.

“We anticipate the show will grow and reach new audiences through NowThis’ scale, distribution expertise and credibility, while maintaining our authentic, people-first storytelling that has driven ‘Salary Transparent Street’s’ success,” Williams told TheWrap.

“As a two-person team, we were limited in our resources and time. NowThis’ team of talented media experts and their connection to millions of young workers ensures that we can set the next generation up for success,” she added.

“Salary Transparent” expands NowThis’ portfolio of brands, adding to the company’s popular shows like “Judgy” and “Are You Okay?,” which speak to its demo of women 18-34. Looking toward 2026, NowThis aims to focus on creating original, social-first franchises with staying power, specifically shows that resonate with a young female audience.

“I started ‘Salary Transparent Street’ to fix a broken system and make conversations about money feel human, accessible and honest,” Williams said. “By featuring unscripted, street-level conversations and clear salary data, we make complex systems feel relatable and actionable, while maintaining a tone that’s approachable, fast-paced and social-first. The result is content that feels less like traditional media and more like a conversation Gen Z is already having.”

Launched in 2012, NowThis has evolved into a hub for Gen Z-driven, social-first entertainment.