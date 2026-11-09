Home > Culture & Lifestyle > Culture

Olivia Cooke Decries ‘House of the Dragon’ Fandom as ‘Steeped in Misogyny’ and ‘Racism’

“I try to let it take up minimal mental real estate,” the actress adds

Jacob Bryant
Olivia Cooke in "House of the Dragon" (Credit: HBO)
Olivia Cooke in "House of the Dragon" (Credit: HBO)
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Olivia Cooke continues to navigate an often toxic “House of the Dragon” fandom that is, according to her, “steeped in misogyny” and “racism.”

In an interview with GQ published Monday, Cooke discussed the vocal fanbase surrounding the “Game of Thrones” prequel, in which she plays Alicent Hightower. She said the reaction to the show’s third season, which aired over the summer, could get ugly at times. She tries to give the online discourse as little “mental real estate” as possible, but the backlash was one factor in her decision to deactivate her social media accounts during her break.

“I think some of those interpretations just catch fire, and they become something that bears no resemblance to what was shown on the screen at the time,” Cooke said. “There’s a lot of ugliness to that fandom as well. It’s steeped in misogyny. There’s a lot of racism. I try to let it take up minimal mental real estate.”

Olivia Cooke attends the "House Of The Dragon" Season 2 premiere in Paris. (Credit: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
Read Next
Olivia Cooke Says Playing a Grandma on 'House of the Dragon' Reflects Hollywood Limits: 'They Don't Want to See Women Age'

Many of the complaints from fans come from departures from George R.R. Martin’s source material books. Some of the big ones that caused a stir in the third season was a scene where Cooke’s Alicent had a reluctant kiss with her son Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) and then in later episode was featured in a dream sequence where Alicent and Aemond were having sex.

Among the many decrying the HBO show’s many departures over the seasons is Martin himself. While he’s certainly not targeting Cooke, he has had plenty to say about showrunner Ryan Condal’s decision making over the years. It reached a head at the end of Season 2 where the author aired his grievances over the infamous Blood and Cheese scene on his blog.

“As I saw it, the ‘Sophie’s Choice’ aspect was the strongest part of the sequence, the darkest, the most visceral,” Martin wrote. “I hated to lose that. And judging from the comments online, most of the fans seemed to agree.”

He added at the time: “And there are larger and more toxic butterflies to come, if ‘House of the Dragon’ goes ahead with some of the changes being contemplated for Seasons 3 and 4…”

Olivia Cooke in "Slow Horses" Season 6, Episode 3 (Apple TV)
Read Next
'Slow Horses' Star Olivia Cooke Breaks Down Sid and River's Action-Packed Reunion: 'Unlike Any Job I've Had Before'

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he was a web editor for Variety and worked at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage.

Please wait while we verify your access…

Comments