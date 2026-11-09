Olivia Cooke Decries ‘House of the Dragon’ Fandom as ‘Steeped in Misogyny’ and ‘Racism’

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Olivia Cooke continues to navigate an often toxic “House of the Dragon” fandom that is, according to her, “steeped in misogyny” and “racism.”

In an interview with GQ published Monday, Cooke discussed the vocal fanbase surrounding the “Game of Thrones” prequel, in which she plays Alicent Hightower. She said the reaction to the show’s third season, which aired over the summer, could get ugly at times. She tries to give the online discourse as little “mental real estate” as possible, but the backlash was one factor in her decision to deactivate her social media accounts during her break.