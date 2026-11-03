Parker Posey Climbs Onto a Table in Wild Game of Charades Against Sam Rockwell: ‘What the F–k Is She Doing?’

Parker Posey put her acting skills to an unusual test on “Hot Ones Versus” Tuesday, attempting to mime some of Sam Rockwell’s biggest roles in a game of charades that quickly spiraled into a hilarious mess.

The actors were busy promoting their new film from Martin McDonagh, “Wild Horse Nine,” a black comedy spy thriller about two CIA agents on Easter Island in 1973 in which they play a married couple. John Malkovich also stars.

“Most people don’t know that I’m a trained mime,” Posey read aloud from the card as she introduced the challenge. “It’s a total lie that I made up on my resume.”

She then explained that she had 60 seconds to mime a selection of Rockwell’s projects. If he could guess them all before time ran out, he would be safe from this round of spicy wings.



Rockwell immediately described the game as “kind of like a charades nightmare.”

The actress launched into her first impression, prompting Rockwell to guess “White Lotus.” The next clue proved considerably more difficult. As Posey contorted herself into increasingly elaborate poses, Rockwell threw out guesses including “Rosemary’s Baby” and “Karate Kid,” while repeatedly admitting he had no idea what she was trying to convey. He could barely contain his laughter, at one point asking if she was a fetus.

Posey then jumped onto the table and crouched into a ball before getting up and moving around the room, striking increasingly elaborate and hilarious poses.

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At one point, Rockwell could only watch in amazement as Posey committed herself to the bit, praising her dedication even as he struggled to identify the project.

“What the f–k is she doing?” he asked, stunned. “What is happening? What the f–k is it? Oh my God, the commitment,” he said.

Posey eventually stopped, and Rockwell admitted that she was “a great mime.”

Exasperated, Posey finally revealed the answer with a scream: “Teenage Mutant Ninja TURTLE!”



The whole studio broke into laughter as Posey pretended to storm off the set. Rockwell’s reaction to the performance was nearly as entertaining as the mime itself. “That was so good,” he said, before adding, “That was brilliant. Brilliant. Brilliant. Bravo.”

He went on to tell Posey she deserved “a thousand wings” for her efforts, calling the performance “stellar” and joking that she should consider a career in acting.

But the challenge came with a price. After failing to guess all of the projects, Rockwell had to take a bite of a particularly spicy wing. “Of course, because I lost the easiest, the most fantastic pan of mime I’ve ever seen,” he said.

The pair continued to marvel at Posey’s performance as the heat kicked in, with Rockwell eventually declaring, “That’s all because of Mutant Ninja Turtles.”