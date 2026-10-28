‘Paw Patrol 4’ in the Works at Spin Master and Paramount for 2029 Release

Spin Master, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies have greenlit a fourth theatrical feature film in the “Paw Patrol” franchise, with series director/co-writer Cal Brunker returning alongside writer Bob Barlen.

The film, which Spin Master will produce, is set for release sometime in 2029.

The project comes after “Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie” grossed $160.9 million at the global box office this past August, bringing the franchise’s lifetime box office gross to $510 million across three films.

The big money, however, is in the merchandise, as “Paw Patrol” has amassed $18 billion in lifetime retail sales generated through Skydance Products & Publishing, in addition to sales generated by Spin Master since the preschool series debuted on Nick Jr. in 2013.

“PAW Patrol is a global entertainment phenomenon, and we’re investing in the franchise to give fans more of what they love,” said Vishnu Athreya, EVP & President of Spin Master Entertainment. “Looking to the future, we want to further expand the PAW Patrol universe through movies, series, specials, short-form video, and connected play to bring joy to the next generation of kids wherever they are. There are endless storytelling possibilities – this is just the beginning.”

“PAW Patrol has a special place in the hearts of families around the world, and we’re thrilled to continue the pups’ journey on the big screen,” said Jennifer Dodge, President of Paramount Animation and former president of Spin Master. “Together, with our partners at Spin Master, we’re excited to bring audiences another adventure that’s made for the theatrical experience.”

“Watching the way audiences have connected with the PAW movies has been incredible,” said Brunker. “We’ve written a new story that we think audiences are going to love, and we can’t wait to share it with the world.”