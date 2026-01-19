Piers Morgan Suffers a Broken Femur, Shares Hospital Bed Photo After Hip Replacement: ‘I Blame Donald Trump’

Piers Morgan shared a surprise injury update on social media Sunday — and found a way to blame former friend Donald Trump in the process. Morgan revealed he fell and fractured his femur, which necessitated hip replacement surgery.

Morgan shared the update by way of a series of numbered items. He explained he first tripped on a step in London, which resulted in a fractured femur — “so badly I needed a new hip,” he wrote. Morgan will need crutches for six weeks, he added, and will be out of commission for twelve weeks. “New Year off to a cracking start!” he added. “I blame Donald Trump.”

‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️

1. Tripped on small step.

2. In a London hotel restaurant. (🙄)

3. Fractured femur.

4. So badly I needed new hip.

5. Recovering in hospital.

6. Crutches for 6wks

7. No long-haul for 12 wks.

8. New Year off to a cracking start!

9. I blame Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/dnFpYTPnDe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 18, 2026

Morgan and Trump initially had a chummy relationship that appeared to begin to unravel in April 2020. Morgan criticized both Trump and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for how they handled the coronavirus pandemic.

Morgan said on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” that Trump was “failing the American people.”

“I believe that the complacency that the American and British administrations have shown in the first few weeks of this crisis has been extremely damaging to both countries ability to deal with coronavirus, but it’s not too late for them to get a grip and actually make the attack on the virus their number one priority,” he continued. “Not pumping themselves up. Not telling us all day what a great job they’re doing. But, actually, focusing on what matters.”

In May 2025 told TheWrap he’s found Trump’s approach to the media “quite entertaining because I’ve known him so long.” He also said, “I’ve sat in ‘The Apprentice’ boardroom with him night after night for six weeks. So none of it is a surprise to me. None of it should be a surprise for anyone who read his book.”