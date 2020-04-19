Long-time Donald Trump supporter Piers Morgan took off his gloves and criticized both the U.S. president and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving many on social media wondering if they are in the Twilight Zone.

The former “Celebrity Apprentice” winner and Trump cheerleader railed against the two world leaders Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” telling its host Brian Stelter that Trump is “failing the American people” and turning his coronavirus press briefings into “a self-aggrandizing, self-justifying, overly defensive politically partisan, almost like a rally to him. Almost like what’s more important is winning the election in November.”

Parallels have been drawn by many of the similarities between Trump’s and Johnson’s styles, not just in appearance, but also tone, policy and, most recently, how they’ve downplayed the pandemic crisis. Morgan warns them that the “tricks” used to win their elections are now failing them.

Morgan fears that continuing on the current path of how the two world leaders are handling the crisis could be detrimental to their countries… and to their own political legacy.

“I believe that the complacency that the American and British administrations have shown in the first few weeks of this crisis has been extremely damaging to both countries ability to deal with coronavirus, but it’s not too late for them to get a grip and actually make the attack on the virus their number one priority,” he continued. “Not pumping themselves up. Not telling us all day what a great job they’re doing. But, actually, focusing on what matters.”

He added advice for President Trump: “Conversely, you will lose the election in November if you continue to make it about yourself, continue playing silly politics, continue targeting Democrat governors because that suits you for your electoral purposes. None of that matters. Until Donald Trump realizes that, and again, he doesn’t want to hear it, but he may as well hear it from me – until you realize that, Mr. President, you will not get this right.”

In a new survey from the Pew Research Center, 65% of Americans say President Trump moved “too slow” in his initial response to “address the threat of the coronavirus outbreak,” with 73% of Americans believing the worst is still to come and 66% fearing the government will lift restrictions on public activity “too quickly.”

Those on Twitter noticed the about-face from Morgan, who has been Trump’s ardent supporter for years and only recently has started to voice his opposition.

“The Hell froze over and the pigs are flying – I agree with Piers Morgan. Ugh,” one Twitter user posted, while another joked, “I know it will be different tomorrow, but for today, I want to kiss Piers Morgan with tongue.”

Here’s a cross-section of the response:

Woah! @PiersMorgan on CNN sounding like an actual rational human being. Astonishing to see folks only realize now that selling their souls to spur on @realDonaldTrump was a losing bargain. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) April 19, 2020

The Hell froze over and the pigs are flying – I agree with Piers Morgan. Ugh. https://t.co/Ko5g5Hu46G — zvrk31 (@zvrk31) April 19, 2020

Omg stop the world….I agree with Piers Morgan pic.twitter.com/8DuVGsMM8y — Miss Kitty (@mysisterdaisy) April 19, 2020

I know it will be different tomorrow, but for today, I want to kiss Piers Morgan with tongue. @CNN — Kaore (@Kaore) April 19, 2020

I just caught myself nodding along with Piers Morgan! These really are strange times ???? pic.twitter.com/lmeUi21BjY — Carly Potter (@CarlyPotter1) April 19, 2020

Forgive me for not buying the new Piers Morgan. He got attention by giving Trump a platform that helped elect him. Now he’s getting attention by opposing him. In the end, all Piers Morgan cares about is his own career. https://t.co/K4MPD4d31g — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 19, 2020

Piers Morgan is on CNN talking common sense again and criticising how both Boris Johnson and Donald Trump are mishandling the response to the #Coronavirus epidemic. Someone has kidnapped him and tied him up in a basement haven’t they? this Piers is a clone sent out to fool us — Wayne Smith Esq. #FBPE (@waynesmith1971) April 19, 2020

I wish the Piers Morgan who speaks with such calm reason in these rare moments could have a tough heart-to-heart chat with the Piers Morgan who does the exact opposite the rest of the time. https://t.co/Z5UgVPKtsl — Charlotte Clymer ????️‍???? (@cmclymer) April 19, 2020