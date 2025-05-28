No Filter: Piers Morgan Sounds Off on Trump, Biden, CNN’s ‘Sneering,’ and Meghan Markle

One great thing about talking to Piers Morgan: there is never a shortage of topics he is willing to share his opinion on.

From Joe Biden’s cognitive decline to Donald Trump’s media barbs, his issues with certain CNN reporters and celebrities like George Clooney to who hates Meghan Markle and Prince Harry more between the American and British public, Morgan is game to talk about anything, it seems.

That is a big reason why his YouTube show, “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” has become one of the biggest politics and culture-focused programs since launching on the platform in early 2024, racking up 4 million subscribers.