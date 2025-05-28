No Filter: Piers Morgan Sounds Off on Trump, Biden, CNN’s ‘Sneering,’ and Meghan Markle

Available to WrapPRO members

“I think a lot of journalists in mainstream news in America knew a lot more about Biden’s real cognitive and physical impairment than they were saying on air or in print. And shame on them,” the media veteran-turned-YouTube star tells TheWrap

One great thing about talking to Piers Morgan: there is never a shortage of topics he is willing to share his opinion on.

From Joe Biden’s cognitive decline to Donald Trump’s media barbs, his issues with certain CNN reporters and celebrities like George Clooney to who hates Meghan Markle and Prince Harry more between the American and British public, Morgan is game to talk about anything, it seems.

That is a big reason why his YouTube show, “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” has become one of the biggest politics and culture-focused programs since launching on the platform in early 2024, racking up 4 million subscribers.

Sean Burch

Sean is a business reporter who covers tech and media for TheWrap based in New York City. His beat includes companies like Meta and TikTok, as well as notable industry figures like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Sean covers the news landscape and closely watches digital media.  

Comments