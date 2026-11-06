Plain White T’s Bring Back ‘Hey There Delilah’ for Delilah’s 10th Anniversary

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

They’re a thousand miles away (or so) from New York City, but the Plain White T’s still looked pretty good Thursday night in West Hollywood as they fittingly celebrated the 10-year anniversary of Delilah.

The band headlined The h.wood Group supper club’s private milestone event with their aptly named signature song “Hey There Delilah,” as well as “1, 2, 3, 4,” “Our Time Now” and “Rhythm of Love.” The evening also featured a live house band and a DJ set from electronic duo Loud Luxury to keep the party going.