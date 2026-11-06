Plain White T’s Bring Back ‘Hey There Delilah’ for Delilah’s 10th Anniversary

They’re a thousand miles away (or so) from New York City, but the Plain White T’s still looked pretty good Thursday night in West Hollywood as they fittingly celebrated the 10-year anniversary of Delilah.
The band headlined The h.wood Group supper club’s private milestone event with their aptly named signature song “Hey There Delilah,” as well as “1, 2, 3, 4,” “Our Time Now” and “Rhythm of Love.” The evening also featured a live house band and a DJ set from electronic duo Loud Luxury to keep the party going.
“It’s incredibly special to look around the room and see so many familiar faces who have been part of the Delilah story since the very beginning,” co-founders John Terzian and Brian Toll told their packed crowd. “We’re blown away by the folks who travel from near and far to be part of what we’ve built, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the love and support that have made these past 10 years possible.”
After opening in Los Angeles on Oct. 13, 2016, Delilah has since spawned similar locations in Miami, Dallas, Las Vegas and even New York just this week with Lady Delilah.
“Swing and jive through this homage to the roaring ‘20s. With its lavish chandeliers and plush interiors, Delilah is a modern-day supper club with a vintage aesthetic. Nostalgic touches like a crackling fireplace offer a warm and welcoming atmosphere as guests dine on refined American fare,” per The h.wood Group. “Dining turns to dancing as a troupe of female entertainers move to the sounds of a live jazz band. Eating, drinking and dancing converge in this luxury space as guests enjoy lounge style bottle service as the evening unfolds. Elegant yet alluring, the charm and vivacious energy of Delilah is like stepping back in time.”
Notable guests on Thursday included Leon Thomas, Freddie Gibbs, Jack Flaherty, Madeleine White Fedyk, Dennis Graham, Zack Bia, Ray Chew, Jarred Vanderbilt, Spencer List and Jasmine Daniels, to name a few. Cheers to 10 more!