‘The Daily Show’ Host Desi Lydic, ‘Off Campus’ Creator Louisa Levy and More Join TheWrap’s Power Women Summit

TheWrap’s Power Women Summit presented by STARZ, is back. This year’s event will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2026, at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

For one full day, the Summit gathers the most influential women in media and entertainment for candid conversations about leadership, creativity and what comes next. Attendees will hear from actors, producers, filmmakers, executives, creators and entrepreneurs who are leaving their mark on the industry, and leave with new ideas and new connections.

Writer, producer and Emmy-winning host of “The Daily Show,” Desi Lydic will host the Summit’s morning main stage programming, guiding the day’s keynotes and conversations. Lydic joined “The Daily Show” as a correspondent in 2015 before stepping into the host chair, and she fronts the viral segment “Desi Lydic Foxsplains,” which earned her an Emmy this year after two wins the year prior. In 2024, she also shared the Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series as one of the show’s hosts.

On the Schedule:

In Her TV Era: Women Defining What’s Next in Entertainment — presented by Google TV

From developing hit series and launching new franchises to shaping audience engagement and cultural conversation, women are playing a pivotal role in defining the future of entertainment. As viewing habits evolve and the lines between television, streaming, social media, and fandom continue to blur, today’s leaders are reimagining how stories are created, discovered, and shared.

Louisa Levy, Creator & Showrunner, “Off Campus”

Lisa Siskind Bilgrei, Global Head, Go-to-Market & Content Programming, Google TV

Pitch to Power: Women Getting Stories Made & Seen

This conversation spotlights the women championing original voices, taking creative risks and shaping the stories audiences will be talking about next. From the first pitch to the final green light, what does it take to get a great story made and seen? Leading women in development, production and the creative community share an inside look at how projects are discovered and brought to life in today’s increasingly competitive marketplace.

Dawn Yang, Global Head of Entertainment & Micro-series, TikTok

Jenny Groom, EVP, Unscripted Development, BBC Studios

Steph Green, Director & Executive Producer, “The Good Daughter”

This year’s Summit will include:

A networking breakfast to open the day.

to open the day. Keynote and panel discussions with thought-provoking conversations on topics ranging from content creation to filmmaking, fashion to leadership strategies and business innovation.

and with thought-provoking conversations on topics ranging from content creation to filmmaking, fashion to leadership strategies and business innovation. An elevated networking luncheon on the terrace.

on the terrace. Opportunities to connect throughout the day.

throughout the day. Performances and workshops designed to educate and inspire.

and designed to educate and inspire. An all-female-owned marketplace showcasing women-led businesses.

showcasing women-led businesses. A cocktail party to close out the event in style.

Buy your ticket here. Use code EARLYBIRD for 40% OFF. Offer expires Oct. 29, 2026

Know a dynamic leader who belongs on stage? Submit your speaker suggestion here.

If you are a brand looking to get involved in this year’s event, contact sales@thewrap.com.

Nominate a Changemaker Today

TheWrap is opening nominations for its Changemakers List, TheWrap’s Annual Celebration of Women in Culture. The initiative celebrates women making extraordinary contributions across entertainment, media and culture. This list recognizes those who are breaking barriers, inspiring others and creating meaningful change in their industries.

The 2026 Changemakers List will be revealed in conjunction with the Power Women Summit and celebrated during the closing cocktail reception at the Summit on December 1.

Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate and amplify the voices driving change in the industry.

Nominate a changemaker here.

About Power Women Summit

TheWrap’s Power Women Summit presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead is the essential gathering of the most influential women across entertainment and media. The event aims to inspire and empower women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives. PWS provides one day of keynotes, panels, workshops and networking. For more information visit thewrap.com/pws

TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2026 is presented by STARZ and sponsored by BBC Studios, Blank Rome, BritBox, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, Google TV, JustWatch Media, Lionsgate, South Coast Plaza, UTA and Whalar, Part of Accenture Song.