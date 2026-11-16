Producers of ‘Obsession,’ ‘The Debut,’ ‘Project Hail Mary,’ ‘Club Kid,’ ‘I Play Rocky’ and More Join Power Women Summit 2026

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Leading Hollywood producers including Pascal Pictures president of film and television Rachel O’Connor (“Project Hail Mary,” “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”), Topic Studios vice president of film Jasmine Daghighian (“The Debut,” “Club Kid,” and “Wicker”), Fireside Films producer Michele Weiss (“I Play Rocky”), Haley Nicole Johnson (“Obsession”), Wendy Finerman (“The Devil Wears Prada 2”) and Lauren Miller Rogen (“Tangles,” “Babies”) join the Producers Roundtable at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit, presented by STARZ, on December 1 at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

Moderated by Susan Sprung, CEO of the Producers Guild of America (PGA), the roundtable brings together the women behind some of this year’s most talked-about films for a candid conversation about the creative and business risks that paid off, the challenges of bringing bold stories to the screen in a shifting industry, and what’s next for Hollywood.

Also joining this year’s Summit are “P-Valley” star Gail Bean(Roulette) and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall, the creator, showrunner, executive producer, writer and director behind the award-winning series, for the conversation “The ‘P-Valley’ Effect: Inside the Cultural Phenomenon,” presented by STARZ. Bean and Hall will explore how a story rooted in one small Southern town became a cultural phenomenon. They’ll discuss what it takes to bring an uncompromising creative vision to television, why authenticity matters, and how STARZ has championed women’s stories at every level. Carla Renata, special on-air correspondent for NBC’s Hollywood Reeltime, will moderate.

Previously announced speakers include:

Desi Lydic , Host of “The Daily Show”

, Host of “The Daily Show” Louisa Levy , Creator & Showrunner, “Off Campus”

, Creator & Showrunner, “Off Campus” Dawn Yang , Global Head of Entertainment & Micro-series, TikTok

, Global Head of Entertainment & Micro-series, TikTok Martha Morrison , Head of Marketing, Disney Entertainment Studios

, Head of Marketing, Disney Entertainment Studios Amanda Kozlowski , President, Worldwide Marketing, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group

, President, Worldwide Marketing, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Alison Eakle , Chief Content Officer, Shondaland

, Chief Content Officer, Shondaland Lisa Siskind Bilgrei , Global Director, Product Monetization & Content Programming, Google TV

, Global Director, Product Monetization & Content Programming, Google TV Steph Green , Director & Executive Producer, “The Good Daughter”

, Director & Executive Producer, “The Good Daughter” Diana Pessin , Chief Marketing Officer, BritBox

, Chief Marketing Officer, BritBox Ingke Purrmann, Co-Founder & Chief Revenue Officer, JustWatch Media



And more to be announced!

About Power Women Summit

TheWrap’s Power Women Summit presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead is the essential gathering of the most influential women across entertainment and media. The event aims to inspire and empower women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives. PWS provides one day of keynotes, panels, workshops and networking. For more information visit: thewrap.com/pws

TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2026 is presented by STARZ and sponsored by BBC Studios, Blank Rome LLP, BritBox, Delta Air Lines, Gerber Kawasaki, Google TV, JustWatch Media, Lionsgate, South Coast Plaza, UTA and Whalar, Part of Accenture Song.