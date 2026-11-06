Top Execs From Disney, Lionsgate, Shondaland, BritBox and More Join Power Women Summit

From “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” and “The Devil Wears Prada 2” to “Bridgerton,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “The Other Bennet Sister,” the women behind some of Hollywood’s biggest franchises and most talked-about projects are coming to TheWrap’s Power Women Summit on Dec. 1 at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

Hear how the industry’s leading executives are building global audiences, shaping culture and redefining what it means to lead in entertainment.

Disney Entertainment Studios head of marketing Martha Morrison and Lionsgate Motion Picture Group’s president of worldwide marketing Amanda Kozlowski will join BritBox chief marketing officer Diana Pessin and JustWatch Media’s co-founder and chief revenue officer Ingke Purrmann for a look at what it really takes to lead at the highest levels of Hollywood and bring some of its biggest projects to audiences around the world.

“Bridgerton” executive producer and Shondaland chief content officer Alison Eakle also takes the stage, joining previously announced speakers Louisa Levy, creator and showrunner of “Off Campus,” and Lisa Siskind Bilgrei, Google TV’s global director of product monetization and content programming, to talk about the women shaping the future of television and entertainment.

Featured Conversations:

Women Who Run It: Leadership in Motion

In an era of constant transformation, women executives are navigating complexity with clarity, resilience and vision. This executive-level conversation explores leadership at the highest levels, from managing teams and making hard decisions to owning power, setting boundaries and driving long-term impact. Panelists will share hard-earned lessons on influence and leading with confidence in rooms where decisions are made.

Amanda Kozlowski, President, Worldwide Marketing, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group

Diana Pessin, Chief Marketing Officer, BritBox

Ingke Purrmann, Co-Founder & Chief Revenue Officer, JustWatch Media

Martha Morrison, Head of Marketing, Disney Entertainment – Studios

In Her TV Era: Women Defining What’s Next in Entertainment, Presented by Google TV

From developing hit series and launching new franchises to shaping audience engagement and cultural conversation, women are playing a pivotal role in defining the future of entertainment. As viewing habits evolve and the lines between television, streaming, social media and fandom continue to blur, today’s leaders are reimagining how stories are created, discovered and shared. Join a dynamic group of storytellers, from on-screen talent to the creative forces behind the camera, as they discuss the trends, innovations and opportunities shaping the next era of television and how women are leading the way.

Alison Eakle, Chief Content Officer, Shondaland

Lisa Siskind Bilgrei, Global Director, Product Monetization & Content Programming, Google TV

Louisa Levy, Creator & Showrunner, “Off Campus”

Nominate a Changemaker Today

TheWrap is now accepting nominations for its 2026 Changemakers List, celebrating women making extraordinary contributions across entertainment, media and culture.



This annual list recognizes women who are breaking barriers, inspiring others and creating meaningful change in their industries.

The 2026 Changemakers List will be revealed Dec. 1.



Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate and amplify the voices driving change in the industry.

About Power Women Summit

TheWrap’s Power Women Summit presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead is the essential gathering of the most influential women across entertainment and media. The event aims to inspire and empower women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives. PWS provides one day of keynotes, panels, workshops and networking. For more information visit thewrap.com/pws

TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2026 is presented by STARZ and sponsored by BBC Studios, Blank Rome, BritBox, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, Google TV, JustWatch Media, Lionsgate, South Coast Plaza, UTA and Whalar, Part of Accenture Song.