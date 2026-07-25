Ralph W. Hemecker, Veteran TV Director of ‘Once Upon a Time’ and ‘Blue Bloods,’ Dies at 65

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Ralph W. Hemecker, a veteran TV director, writer and producer, died earlier this month. He was 65.

Per an obituary notice for Hemecker, the Hollywood veteran known for his work on “The X-Files,” “Blue Bloods,” “Once Upon a Time” and “The Flash,” passed away two weeks ago on July 10 at his home in Glendale, Calif.

Lana Parrilla, who starred in all seven seasons of ABC’s “Once Upon a Time,” paid tribute to Hemecker on Instagram, remembering the TV director as “one of the kindest, most generous souls I’ve ever known. One of ‘Once Upon a Time’s’ defining directors. A truly passionate, beautiful man and my dear friend.”

“I’m deeply heartbroken by this loss. Thank you, Ralph, for your friendship, the laughs, your genius, your generosity and the light you brought into my life,” she added. “You will be deeply missed, forever remembered and always loved.”

Born Ralph William Hemecker on June 12, 1961, he would go on to study English at Bucknell University, where he began making short films. He kept his education going at New York University, where he took filmmaking classes.

From there, Hemecker launched his career working in production and post-production. He then became a director for Fox’s “America’s Most Wanted.” He also directed episodes for “Silk Stalkings” and “Renegade.”

Hemecker scored a career breakthrough in 2000 with a directing gig for the TNT TV movie “Witchblade.” This project transitioned into a TV adaptation of the same name, where he worked as the show runner, as well as executive producer and writer, for two seasons between 2001-2002.

Hemecker’s other notable credits included “Dead On,” “Blade Squad,” “Haunting Sarah,” “Fatal Desire” “Nora Roberts’ Angels Fall,” “Nora Roberts’ Midnight Bayou” and “Skyrunners.” In 2000, Hemecker opened Mythic Films.

He is survived by his two stepdaughters, father, sister, brother, three nephews, a niece and a great-nephew.

A celebration of life honoring Hemecker will be announced at a later date.