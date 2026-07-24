Chuck Russell, Director of Jim Carrey’s ‘The Mask,’ Dies at 74

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Chuck Russell, the director movies like Jim Carrey’s “The Mask” and “Nightmare on Elm Street 3,” has died at the age of 74.

Russell reportedly died on Wednesday at his San Diego home, according to first reports from TMZ. The local fire department was called to the residence responding to a medical emergency involving an unconscious male. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Russell was born in Ridge Park , Illinois and attended the University of Illinois before getting into the industry as a production assistant. His directorial debut came in 1987 when he joined the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise and helmed “Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors.” The following year he wrote and directed the cult remake of “The Blob.”

In 1994, he directed Carrey in “The Mask” which became a major hit and introduced the world to Cameron Diaz in her on-camera debut. Alongside his directorial duties, Russell also worked with George Lucas’s Industrial Light and Magic and helped create innovative technology to marry live action and visual effects in film. His efforts netted him an Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects on “The Mask.”

Russell took a long break from directorial work before returning to it in 2016 when he worked on the John Travolta-led film “I Am Wrath.” The two followed that up and worked together again in 2022’s “Paradise City.” His last film was another remake – this time “Witchboard.” He both wrote and directed the 2024 film.

Russel is survived by his wife Ania – who he married in 2007 – and his children, Logan, Riley and Carlyn.