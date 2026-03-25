Robert Pattinson Is Convinced ‘Team Jacob’ Fans Don’t Exist: ‘Just a Marketing Thing’

Robert Pattinson does not believe Team Jacob fans ever existed.

In an interview with Canal Plus, Pattinson reflected on some of the promotional hype surrounding his time playing Edward Cullen in the “Twilight” franchise. The films had fans drawing a line in the sand on if they were Team Edward or Team Jacob for which boy they wanted Kristen Stewart’s Bella to end up with.

Pattinson is pretty confident that there were never really Team Jacob fans.

“No one’s Team Jacob,” Pattinson said after Zendaya was asked which side she fell on. “That was just a marketing thing.”

Team Edward ou Jacob dans Twilight ?

On a posé la question à Zendaya et Robert Pattinson.



THE DRAMA, en salles le 1er avril. pic.twitter.com/BxC9QrUirF — CANAL+ (@canalplus) March 25, 2026

“We all know where your heart is,” Zendaya added with a laugh.

Pattinson has not shied away from talking about the films that skyrocketed him to another level of celebrity. He previously recounted that his casting as the vampire Edward was more intensely received than when he got the role of Batman in Matt Reeves’ new Caped Crusader films.

“It was less aggressive than when I got cast in ‘Twilight,’ which is strange because no one even knew who I was,” Pattinson said. “That was literally off one photo and people were like, ‘Absolutely not.’”

“Twilight” continues to take on new life. The book “Midnight Sun” – which is a retelling of the first book from Edwards point of view – is getting an animated adaptation at Netflix.

Pattinson is preparing for a big 2026 with three major films dropping. First he’ll star opposite Zendaya in the buzzy film “The Drama.” After that he’ll appear in Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” and he will round at the year playing the villainous Scytale in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Three.”