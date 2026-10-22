Ron Duguay, Former NHL Player and Sarah Palin’s Boyfriend, Dies at 69

Retired New York Rangers star Ron Duguay died Thursday at the age of 69. His death was confirmed by his partner and former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin.

“It’s with a shattered heart, but also deep peace knowing Ron is with Jesus now,” Palin wrote on Instagram. “He fought so hard. Love never ends.” A celebration of life for Duguay will be announced “at a later date,” Palin wrote. The political commentator and former 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate previously shared just days ago a photo on Instagram of herself holding Duguay’s hand in a hospital bed. She wrote at the time that prayers would be “so appreciated.”

The former NHL star’s death comes over a year after he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. In February, his daughters Shay Thomas and Amber Stavros created a GoFundMe for the NHL legend, writing, “We’ve seen firsthand the weight this battle has placed on him, both physically and financially.”

“Our dad has never been someone who asks for help,” Thomas wrote. “Especially when it comes to money. He has always tried to handle everything on his own and didn’t want to burden anyone else with what he’s going through. But after many conversations as a family, we decided to create this fundraiser for him.”

That same month, Duguay told Page Six his cancer had originated in his colon and spread to his appendix and gallbladder. He addressed the GoFundMe, admitting, “I find it extremely hard asking for funds for all these costs I’m going through. Normally, I’m helping others.” The former NHL star added that cancer not only “sucks the life out of you” but is also “so freaking costly.”

Born in Ontario, Canada, Duguay played in the NHL for 12 seasons from 1977 through 1988. Throughout that time, he was a member of the Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Duguay and Palin’s relationship was first reported and confirmed in 2022. Before he began dating the former Alaska governor, Duguay was married two times. He first married model Robin Bobo in December 1983. They share two daughters. Following their divorce, he married model Kim Alexis in 1993 and stayed with her until their divorce in 2016. They share a 32-year-old son.

The Rangers recognized his death with a team statement Thursday.

“The New York Rangers organization mourns the loss of Ron Duguay, one of the most popular players in franchise history,” the team said Thursday. “Ron’s signature skating style – with his hair flowing as he moved down the ice – captivated The Garden Faithful, and his skill, tenacity, and charisma earned him the admiration of all New Yorkers. We join the hockey community in sending our condolences to Ron’s friends, family and loved ones during this difficult time.”