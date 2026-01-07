Weinstein Accuser Rose McGowan Doesn’t Believe He’s Actually in Prison: ‘I Would Love to See a Picture’ | Video

Rose McGowan is not convinced Harvey Weinstein is actually behind bars after being convicted for rape and sexual misconduct.

On the latest episode of Paul C. Brunson’s “We Need To Talk” podcast, the host asked the “Scream” actress and prominent voice of the #MeToo movement if she believed justice was served after the sexual abuser was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

“I would love to see a picture of him in prison,” she replied. “I suspect he’s been in a mansion in Connecticut. That’s my theory.”

“I don’t know if he’s ever spent a day in prison,” she said, adding with a wink: “Hollywood, baby.”

Brunson appeared shocked by her theory, saying he had never thought of that before.

Weinstein was found guilty on three counts of rape, forced oral copulation and third degree sexual misconduct in 2022, resulting in a 16-year sentence, which he is currently serving at Riker’s Island in New York. Over 80 women accused the disgraced Hollywood producer of sexual misconduct.

Elsewhere in the over-two-hour podcast interview, McGowan detailed her experience with “Loser Weinstein,” as she called him. The actress accused Weinstein of raping her by performing oral sex in a hotel at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997, when she was 23 and had just appeared in “Scream.”

“I really thought I was safe,” she said of her meeting with the mogul in his presidential suite. “I already had the jobs.”

“He used that whole casting couch thing as his cover for a long time,” the actress said. “He liked finding the special ones. I think it was like a glutton, it was like eating. He wanted to suck their soul.”

The “Jawbreaker” star later reached a $100,000 settlement with Weinstein. She said she was initially offered $1 million to stay silent and sign a non-disclosure agreement, but she declined. He still signed the document — which he said was “to buy peace” — and McGowan was able to use it as proof to hold against him.

“I really would’ve loved still to have some kind of career to be able to do something in the arts and do something creative again,” she admitted. “For now, more of my life than not I’ve had this warthog from Hell on my back.”

McGowan also revealed that someone dressed in black stole a drive with 125 pages of her 2018 memoir ahead of its publication and gave it to Weinstein.

“My book didn’t have anything to do with him,” she said of “Brave,” but she still received messages from his lawyer about the unpublished manuscript.

“Everybody who ever talked about this man — it was with fear. It was like the mafia boss, really,” she said. “He wasn’t maybe making the most money, but there was something about his situation that had a lock and a hold on people.”

Watch the full podcast interview below: