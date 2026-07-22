Rosie O’Donnell Says She Has PTSD From Being Trump’s Punchline for 20 Years

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Rosie O’Donnell says she has PTSD after spending 20 years as a punchline for Donald Trump.

While talking to People this week, O’Donnell explained that her life has been “very trippy” following years of being a constant target for the reality TV show host-turned-President of the United States. It even led to her having a bit of post-traumatic stress disorder dealing with her “archnemesis” becoming the most powerful man in the world.

“It used to be when our president would say things about me, it would be like, ‘Whoa,’” O’Donnell said. “First of all, if you had written this as a movie, a stand-up comic makes fun of a reality show host who is a bloviating idiot and he ends up being the president, and then he doesn’t shut up about her for 20 years, it would be unbelievable — and the fact that it’s my life is very trippy.”

“It’s like a post-traumatic stress disorder for me, considering it’s been 20 years of him using me as a punchline,” she added. “I think that has allowed me to reclaim myself, who I was before all that went down, even though it’s very strange to have supposedly the most powerful man in the world be your archnemesis.”

O’Donnell decamped to Ireland from the U.S. following Trump’s reelection as president in 2024. “I am softer, I think, as a result of being there,” she shared, “of the welcome that we got, and as a result of me not being constantly bombarded by news about the current president.”

The comedian’s departure has not completely stopped Trump from attacking her, though. Months after O’Donnell announced her move in 2025 and was seeking citizenship there, the president took to Truth Social and wondered if he should revoke her American citizenship.

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” he wrote online. “She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”