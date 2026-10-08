Rosie O’Donnell Apologizes for Labeling Wynonna Judd a Trump Supporter: ‘I Was Wrong’

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Rosie O’Donnell is walking back her assumption that her friend, country star, Wynonna Judd, supports President Donald Trump, apologizing in an Instagram post Wednesday.

“I was wrong to assume Wy was a Trump supporter just because she performed for him,” O’Donnell wrote. “But as she told me she has sung for seven presidents on both sides of the aisle. My apologies here publicly (as I first made them privately) #friendship – she’s touring her new album now – go see her SING like no one else on earth.”

O’Donnell first brought Judd, who has been friends with the comedian for more than 30 years, into the spotlight in August, when she appeared on Kyle Ridley’s “The Tangle” podcast. During the interview, O’Donnell said she would have trouble having anyone close to her be a Trump supporter, with the exception of Judd, whom she decided to “give grace.”

“Now, I am friends with Wynonna Judd, who I love very much, and I’ve known her for many, many years. And she is a supporter of Trump. And somehow, we never bring it up,” O’Donnell shared at the time. “I kind of give her a grace in a way. She’s had so much in her life with her mom taking her own life and just the complicated nature of her upbringing, and I really love her and I care about her, and for some reason, I’m able to put that aside when we interact.”

O’Donnell continued: “But aside from Wy, I can’t think of anyone else in my life who supports him, and I don’t understand the people who do. His cruelty is so blatant, his criminal behavior is so obvious. His misogyny, his racism, his homophobia. He’s just a very dark spirit, and I don’t know why that’s not obvious to the world.”

Judd stayed mum for nearly two months until last week, when, in an interview with People promoting her new album, “The Hard Truth,” she said she was shocked by her friend’s assumption.

“I’m in shock, just so you know,” she said about O’Donnell’s comments. “I’ve never spoken to her about politics in my life. She doesn’t know anything about my stuff. I’m an independent.”



“I don’t know where it came [from]. It’s complete assumption,” she added. “I heard it and I went, ‘What the…?’ I don’t ever remember talking to her about this, so she’s just assuming.’ I just don’t want drama. So if there’s going to be drama [about it], I’m like, ‘Oh for crap’s sake, there’s so much going on right now in the world. Can we just love each other?’”

When it comes to O’Donnell’s apology, representatives for Judd did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment. But it seems like Judd and O’Donnell’s friendship will weather the storm.