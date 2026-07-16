Sam Neill’s Cause of Death Revealed as Rep Slams ‘Falsehoods’ About His Passing

Sam Neill died at 78 from pneumonia, according to the “Jurassic Park” star’s representative, who also condemned the “falsehoods” that have surfaced in the press surrounding his client’s death.

“Since Sam Neill’s passing, several stories have appeared in the media which contain inaccuracies and outright falsehoods,” his spokesperson Philip Grenz said in a statement to media. “As Sam Neill’s longtime rep, I spoke with his family and wish to clarify some details for his fans. Sam passed away from pneumonia. Prior to becoming sick, Sam had valiantly fought and beaten lymphoma through a new treatment called CAR-T therapy.”

He added: “As Sam was an intensely private man who loathed a fuss, his family will honor him with a private family memorial at his farm in New Zealand at a still-undetermined later date. I’d like to thank those who were truly close to Sam for considering his privacy with the respect he earned and his loved ones need and deserve during this immeasurably difficult time.”

The update comes a day after Australian journalist Laura Tingle, who dated Neill between 2018 and 2021, claimed on the “Sydney Mornings” radio show that the actor’s fight with cancer took “a toll” on him. Tingle stated Neill had “been pretty sick for the last couple of weeks, and everybody who loved him has been willing him on.”

Prior to this, Neill’s family described his passing as being unexpected, writing, “It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney, Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterized his whole life. The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free.”

“They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care,” their statement continued. “More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss.”

Neill was born on Sept. 14, 1947 in Northern Ireland. He later became known worldwide for his role as Dr. Alan Grant opposite Laura Dern in “Jurassic Park,” “Jurassic Park III” and “Jurassic World Dominion” in 2022. His other notable works included “My Brilliant Career,” “Omen III,” “Possession,” “Sleeping Dogs,” “The Hunt for Red October,” “The Piano” and “Event Horizon,” as well as “The Tudors,” “Apples Never Fall,” “Peaky Blinders” and “Reilly, Ace of Spies,” to name a few.

Throughout his career, he received nominations for three Golden Globes and two Emmys, in addition to winning a Logie and an AACTA Award. He was diagnosed with blood cancer in March 2022.

He is survived by four children and eight grandchildren.