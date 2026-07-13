Sam Neill, ‘Jurassic Park’ Star, Dies at 78

Sam Neill, the actor known for “Jurassic Park” and much more, has died. He was 78.

The New Zealand movie star died unexpectedly on Monday in Sydney, Australia, his loved ones shared on social media.

“It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney, Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterized his whole life,” they wrote. “The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free.”

“They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care,” their statement continued. “More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss.”

Born Sept. 14, 1947, in Northern Ireland, Neill was most well-known for his role as Dr. Alan Grant opposite Laura Dern in “Jurassic Park,” “Jurassic Park III” and “Jurassic World Dominion” in 2022. His other notable works included “My Brilliant Career,” “Omen III,” “Possession,” “Sleeping Dogs,” “The Hunt for Red October,” “The Piano” and “Event Horizon,” as well as “The Tudors,” “Merlin,” “Peaky Blinders” and “Reilly, Ace of Spies,” to name a few.

Throughout his career, he received nominations for three Golden Globes and two Emmys, in addition to winning a Logie and an AACTA Award. He was diagnosed with blood cancer in March 2022.

Neill is survived by four children and eight grandchildren.