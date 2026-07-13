Steven Spielberg Mourns ‘Brilliant’ Sam Neill: ‘I Adored Making All the Jurassic Movies With Him’

Steven Spielberg was among the first to pay tribute to Sam Neill on Monday morning, following the actor’s death at 78. The director remembered the “Jurassic Park” star as “brilliant” and “exceptionally collaborative.”

“I owe a debt of gratitude to Roger Donaldson, Gilliam Armstrong, Graham Baker and Phillip Noyce for casting Sam Neill in the roles in which he was so brilliant that brought him to my attention and led to his playing Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park,” Spielberg said in a statement.

“Sam was exceptionally collaborative. It was a stretch for him to play a character who acted as though children were messy and smelly because this was the opposite of the loving father he was to his children. I adored making all the Jurassic movies with him. Along with Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, we will always have our Jurassic family and Sam will never be forgotten by us or his many millions of fans around the world.”

Neill’s “Peaky Blinders” co-star Cillian Murphy remembered the man for both his kindness and his humor.

“Like everyone who knew and worked with Sam, I admired him and adored him in equal measure,” Murphy said in a statement. “He was one of the kindest, funniest and gentlest people, and one of the finest actors…RIP.”

Nicole Kidman, who starred with Neill in Phillip Noyce’s nautical thriller “Dead Calm” in 1989, told The Sydney Morning Herald she was “immensely saddened” by the news.

“Sam was one of the greats, a joy to be around,” she said. “We met when I was just 18 and he took me under his wing and we stayed friends for life. He was charming, kind, funny and intelligent. He will be greatly missed, and my heart goes out to his family.”

In a post on Instagram, “Jurassic World” producer and director Colin Trevorrow called Neill “a deeply soulful and beautiful man.”

“He was a friend and collaborator at a challenging time, and his strength gave us all strength,” Trevorrow wrote. “I’ll remember him for his tranquility, his love of wine, and for the calm assuredness he brought to his characters. It’s not every lifetime you get to befriend a legend. Forever grateful.”

Fellow actress Toni Collette also paid tribute to Neill on Instagram, posting a photo of them together with friends.

“I love you, dear Sam. You hero. You legend,” she wrote. “You sweetheart. Our great friend. You are already missed so very much. Continue in peace wherever you are.”

More to come…