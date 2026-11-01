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Savannah Guthrie Again Begs for Information, Closure on Her Mother’s Disappearance

The “Today” host’s renewed plea comes the morning after Halloween, as “the world goes on, things appear normal … but it’s not and it never will be”

Savannah Guthrie is seen on the NBC Today Show Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza | Savannah Guthrie's mother
Savannah Guthrie at the "Today" Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza alongside an image of her mother Nancy Guthrie. (Credit: NDZ/Star Max/GC Images/Courtesy Savannah Guthrie)
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Savannah Guthrie renewed her plea for more information on her mother Nancy’s disappearance on Sunday, “We ache for her, we cry out for answers, we cannot move forward. We need someone to help us, tell us what you know.”

The “Today” host’s post came the morning after Halloween and was shared alongside an old drawing from her daughter that shows a rainy day, a lone umbrella and the message, “I know it might not seem like it but I really need my mommy.”

“It says so much about how I feel,” Guthrie said. “The world goes on, things appear ‘normal’ — as we try to keep going and be strong, especially for our young kids — but it’s not and it never will be.”

“We need someone to help us, tell us what you know,” Guthrie continued. “Our mom was a light in this world. We want to celebrate her and give her the dignity she deserves. The reward is still available. Please. We are begging you. Please help us.

“Thank you to all those who have been kind and shown the best of humanity. Join us in praying without ceasing.”

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31, when family dropped her off at her Tucson, Arizona, home following a dinner and game night. However, by late-midday on Feb. 1, she was reported missing after she didn’t show up at a friend’s place to watch a virtual church service. Pima County investigators later shared that they believed Nancy was taken against her will.

Her security camera, which had been disabled, later revealed images of a person in a ski mask, jacket, gloves and a backpack outside her property. FBI Phoenix later described the suspect “as a male, approximately 5’9” – 5’10” tall, with an average build.”

Savannah has continued to use her platform to keep the case in the public eye and encourage anyone with information about Nancy’s disappearance to come forward with information.

Savannah Guthrie and her mother Nancy Guthrie (Credit: Don Arnold/WireImage)
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Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

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