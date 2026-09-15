Savannah Guthrie Thanks Allison Janney for Heartfelt Nancy Guthrie Shoutout After Emmys Win

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Allison Janney won an Emmy on Monday night for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work in “The Diplomat.” On Tuesday morning, Savannah Guthrie thanked the star for using her platform to bring attention to the “Today” show host’s missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.

“I honestly can say I think about her every day and think about the loss and what Savannah and her family are going through. It truly, it just took over,” Janney told reporters in the press room. “And I don’t think I’m alone, too. I think all of America was thinking about her.”

“Beautiful expression of sympathy in that moment of her holding her trophy to think of you there,” NBC co-host Willie Geist then noted after the clip played.

“I was so touched to see her do that. It’s her moment of her triumph, and for her to sit and just take a moment and think about our family,” Savannah shared. “I never let a moment pass if I get one to talk about my mom and how much we miss her and love her and my whole family — my sister and my brother and I and all of our extended families are in such pain. We just need help.”

“So thank you Allison Janney for remembering us and for giving an opportunity for me to renew that call,” she continued. “We just want our mom home, give her a proper goodbye.”

Nancy was kidnapped from her Tucson-area home nearly eight months ago in the early morning hours of Feb. 1. Savannah has since offered a $1 million reward, in addition to the FBI’s $100,000 reward, for information that leads to her recovery.