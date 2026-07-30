Nancy Guthrie Investigators Highlight ‘Complex and Time-Intensive’ Case Work 6 Months Later

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Nancy Guthrie has been missing for six months now, and while the investigation remains active and ongoing, authorities out of Tucson still do not have much to share in terms of an update despite the case being so high-profile.

“This week marks six months since Nancy Guthrie was taken from her home. This investigation remains active and ongoing,” the Pima County Sheriff’s Department wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday. “When a significant development occurs in this case, it will be shared publicly.”

The non-update out of Arizona comes just days after Savannah Guthrie issued yet another video statement seemingly addressed to her mother’s suspected captors. “We have done our part,” the NBC anchor cryptically shared while pleading for someone to step forward.

“The Guthrie investigation remains active and ongoing. A task force of investigators from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI remains committed to finding Nancy and providing answers to her family,” Sheriff Chris Nanos added in a subsequent Thursday statement. “The analysis of DNA and digital evidence and been underway for the past six months. This work is complex and time-intensive, but investigators continue to pursue every credible lead.”

“As Savannah Guthrie recently said, it is never too late to do the right thing,” he concluded his message. “Anyone with information is urged to come forward and help bring this case to a resolution.”

Nancy was kidnapped from her Tucson-area home in the early morning hours of Feb. 1. The Guthrie family has publicly cooperated with her alleged kidnappers, via social media video correspondence. Savannah has since offered a $1 million reward, in addition to the FBI’s $100,000 reward for information that leads to her recovery.